This Saturday on Prime Insight: Kennedy Agyapong controversy and utility tariff hikes

Audio By Carbonatix
This Saturday's edition of Prime Insight on Joy Prime will delve into two of the country's most topical political and economic issues, with discussions expected to focus on the controversy surrounding former New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant Kennedy Agyapong and the latest upward adjustment in utility tariffs.
Hosted by Blessed Sogah, the programme will air live from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 27.
The discussion will examine the fallout from Mr Agyapong's recent comments on the stalled Afari Military Hospital project, the ensuing controversy within the NPP, and the growing calls by some party members for disciplinary action, including his suspension.
Panellists are expected to assess the political implications of the development and its potential impact on party unity as the NPP prepares for future electoral contests.
The programme will also turn its attention to the recently announced utility tariff increases, exploring the factors behind the adjustments and what they mean for households, businesses and the wider economy.
The discussion is expected to consider the pressures facing utility providers, the regulatory framework governing tariff reviews and the likely impact of higher electricity and water bills on consumers.
Joining the discussion are Rashid Tanko Computer, Deputy Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); Haruna Mohammed, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP); and Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications of the United Party.
The live programme is expected to offer viewers an in-depth analysis of the issues shaping Ghana's political and economic landscape while providing diverse perspectives on matters currently dominating national discourse.
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