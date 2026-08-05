National | Politics

PNP joins NPP demonstration in defence of democracy and rule of law

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  5 August 2026 1:17pm
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The People’s National Party (PNP) has announced its decision to participate in a demonstration organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in defence of democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, and signed by its Chairperson and Leader, Janet Asana Nabla, the PNP said its decision was based on its belief that democracy must guarantee equal justice, freedom of expression and equal protection under the law for every Ghanaian.

The party expressed concerns over what it described as growing perceptions of selective justice, arguing that allegations involving opposition figures appear to be pursued more aggressively compared to similar allegations involving individuals linked to the governing party.

PNP JOINS NPP IN DEMOCRACY DEMODownload

According to the PNP, such perceptions could undermine public confidence in Ghana’s democratic institutions.

The party also raised concerns about what it described as increasing intimidation of women who exercise their constitutional right to free expression.

"No woman should fear arrest, prosecution, or harassment for expressing her views in a democratic society," the statement said.

The PNP stressed that its participation was not about defending any political party but about protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians.

It added that a democracy that applies justice selectively and tolerates unequal treatment risks losing the confidence of the people it serves.

The party said it stands with all citizens who believe that the rule of law must be applied fairly, justice must remain impartial, and democracy must remain the foundation of Ghana’s Republic.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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