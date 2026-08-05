PNP joins NPP demonstration in defence of democracy and rule of law

Audio By Carbonatix
The People’s National Party (PNP) has announced its decision to participate in a demonstration organised by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in defence of democracy and the rule of law.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, 5 August 2026, and signed by its Chairperson and Leader, Janet Asana Nabla, the PNP said its decision was based on its belief that democracy must guarantee equal justice, freedom of expression and equal protection under the law for every Ghanaian.
The party expressed concerns over what it described as growing perceptions of selective justice, arguing that allegations involving opposition figures appear to be pursued more aggressively compared to similar allegations involving individuals linked to the governing party.
According to the PNP, such perceptions could undermine public confidence in Ghana’s democratic institutions.
The party also raised concerns about what it described as increasing intimidation of women who exercise their constitutional right to free expression.
"No woman should fear arrest, prosecution, or harassment for expressing her views in a democratic society," the statement said.
The PNP stressed that its participation was not about defending any political party but about protecting the constitutional rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians.
It added that a democracy that applies justice selectively and tolerates unequal treatment risks losing the confidence of the people it serves.
The party said it stands with all citizens who believe that the rule of law must be applied fairly, justice must remain impartial, and democracy must remain the foundation of Ghana’s Republic.
Latest Stories
-
Fire guts late Murtala Mohammed’s family home, destroys nine rooms
59 seconds
-
UGMC disputes Michael Blackson’s claims, says patient care followed medical standards
11 minutes
-
Confusion as traders re-erect containers at Baba Yara Stadium after KMA demolition
13 minutes
-
Third-term presidency claims designed to divide NDC and revive collapsed NPP – Mustapha Gbande
13 minutes
-
Ghana’s central bank pumped nearly $13bn into FX market in just a year, IMF says
19 minutes
-
Bueman SHS wins historic Riddle Bonanza at 2026 NSMQ Oti Regional Qualifiers
24 minutes
-
Ghana Police Service and Education Ministry fined again for RTI non-compliance
29 minutes
-
NDC sets dates for 2026 internal executive elections
31 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin donates laptops to newly posted teachers in Effutu
31 minutes
-
Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, all five teaching hospitals fined GH₵20,000 over failure to submit RTI reports
36 minutes
-
RTI Commission fines 254 public institutions GH¢20,000 each over failure to submit 2025 reports
46 minutes
-
St. Mary’s Seminary SHS, Lolobi secures final Oti ticket to 2026 NSMQ
53 minutes
-
BoG’s gold purchase programme involving GoldBod lost GH¢22bn in 2025, IMF says
1 hour
-
Jude Michelle elected second female KNUST SRC President with over 6,000-vote margin
1 hour
-
Ghana Chamber of Mines donates GH¢2m relief items to NADMO to support flood victims
1 hour