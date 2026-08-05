NSMQ 2026: Nkonya SHS clinches first Oti Region ticket after low-scoring qualifier

Nkonya Senior High School has become the first school from the Oti Region to qualify for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after winning a low-scoring regional contest.

The qualifier, which featured Krachi Senior High School and Nkwanta Senior High School, was characterised by a sluggish start, with all three schools struggling to score points in the opening rounds.

The contest remained closely fought throughout, with only a few points separating the schools as they searched for momentum.

The contestants found some rhythm in the third round, but the final round again proved difficult, limiting the scores.

Nkonya SHS maintained its lead to finish with 20 points, securing the region's first ticket to the national championship.

Nkwanta SHS placed second with 11 points, while Krachi SHS finished on 10 points.

The victory sends Nkonya SHS to the 2026 National Championship, while Krachi SHS and Nkwanta SHS bow out of this year's competition after falling short in the regional qualifiers.

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