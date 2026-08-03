Awudome SHS snatches NSMQ 2026 ticket from Wovenu, Mawuko Girls after thrilling final-round comeback

Awudome Senior High School produced a dramatic late comeback to secure qualification for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after overturning a deficit in the final round of the Volta Regional Qualifiers.

The school defeated Wovenu Senior High Technical School and E.P.C. Mawuko Girls’ Senior High School, Ho, in Contest Four of the regional qualifiers after a closely fought competition that went down to the final question.

Wovenu SHTS started strongly, taking early control of the contest with an impressive opening round.

The school answered both main questions and bonus opportunities to finish Round One with 22 points, establishing an early lead over their opponents.

The speed race round produced a tense battle as all three schools competed fiercely for points.

Mawuko Girls’ SHS found their rhythm in that stage and emerged winners of the round with 23 points, while Wovenu SHS followed with 22 points and Awudome SHS recorded 19 points.

The True or False round maintained the pressure, with Wovenu retaining their advantage on 38 points. Awudome SHS and Mawuko Girls’ SHS remained within touching distance, both tied on 31 points.

However, the final round proved decisive.

With the regional qualification ticket at stake, Awudome SHS delivered a strong finish, solving three riddles correctly to complete a remarkable turnaround.

At the end of the contest, Awudome SHS emerged winners with 40 points, narrowly edging Wovenu SHS, who finished with 38 points. E.P.C. Mawuko Girls’ SHS, Ho, placed third with 34 points.

The victory earns Awudome SHS a place at the 2026 NSMQ national championship, where the school will join qualifiers from across the country and seeded schools to compete for the coveted title.

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