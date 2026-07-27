NSMQ 2026 : Senya SHS secures second NSMQ appearance after defeating Winneba, Fetteman and Assin Manso

Senya Senior High School has secured qualification to the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after delivering a dominant performance in Contest Six of the Central Regional Qualifiers.

The school topped the contest with 68 points to earn its second appearance at the national stage, defeating Winneba Secondary School, which finished second with 43 points.

Fetteman Senior High School placed third with 26 points, while Assin Manso Senior High School ended the contest with 16 points.

Senya SHS established an early lead in the opening round after successfully answering questions and converting bonus opportunities to gain an advantage over their competitors.

The school extended its dominance during the Speed Race round, where contestants displayed confidence and accuracy, repeatedly hitting the bell and securing crucial points.

Although Winneba Secondary School attempted to close the gap, missed opportunities prevented them from overturning Senya SHS’s lead.

The True or False round presented a brief challenge for Senya SHS after they missed their opening question, while Fetteman SHS showed determination by picking up valuable points.

However, Senya SHS maintained their composure through the final stages of the contest to secure a convincing victory and a place at the 2026 NSMQ Championship.

The qualification marks only the second time in the school’s history that Senya SHS has reached the national competition, reinforcing its growing reputation as one of the emerging academic forces in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Qualifiers continue as more schools battle for the remaining slots at Ghana’s premier science and mathematics competition.

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