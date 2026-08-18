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Nearly 9 metric tonnes gold refined locally this year – Sammy Gyamfi

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  18 August 2026 4:56pm
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Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that nearly 9 metric tonnes of gold produced in Ghana have been refined locally this year.

He described the development as a major step in the government’s efforts to increase local value addition and ensure Ghana benefits more from its mineral resources.

Speaking at a National Mining Dialogue on the theme “Rethinking the Social License to Operate,” Mr Gyamfi said Ghana had historically produced and exported large quantities of gold without refining the mineral locally.

“When we took office in 2025, Ghana was producing and exporting a lot of gold. And yet, not a gram of that gold was refined locally in Ghana,” he said.

He said the situation has changed under President John Mahama’s administration, with nearly 9 metric tonnes of locally produced gold refined in Ghana this year.

“I'm happy to inform you, Mr Chairman, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, that under the recent agenda of President Mahama, this year alone, nearly nine metric tonnes of gold produced in Ghana have been refined in Ghana,” Mr Gyamfi said.

According to him, local refining will help create sustainable jobs and retain more value from Ghana’s gold industry within the country.

“That is helping to build sustainable jobs while retaining refining value,” he added.

Mr Gyamfi said the development forms part of efforts to move Ghana beyond the export of raw minerals and expand local participation in the gold value chain.

The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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