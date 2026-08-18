Nearly 9 metric tonnes gold refined locally this year – Sammy Gyamfi

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, has disclosed that nearly 9 metric tonnes of gold produced in Ghana have been refined locally this year.
He described the development as a major step in the government’s efforts to increase local value addition and ensure Ghana benefits more from its mineral resources.
Speaking at a National Mining Dialogue on the theme “Rethinking the Social License to Operate,” Mr Gyamfi said Ghana had historically produced and exported large quantities of gold without refining the mineral locally.
“When we took office in 2025, Ghana was producing and exporting a lot of gold. And yet, not a gram of that gold was refined locally in Ghana,” he said.
He said the situation has changed under President John Mahama’s administration, with nearly 9 metric tonnes of locally produced gold refined in Ghana this year.
“I'm happy to inform you, Mr Chairman, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, that under the recent agenda of President Mahama, this year alone, nearly nine metric tonnes of gold produced in Ghana have been refined in Ghana,” Mr Gyamfi said.
According to him, local refining will help create sustainable jobs and retain more value from Ghana’s gold industry within the country.
“That is helping to build sustainable jobs while retaining refining value,” he added.
Mr Gyamfi said the development forms part of efforts to move Ghana beyond the export of raw minerals and expand local participation in the gold value chain.
The National Mining Dialogue event is organised by Asempa 94.7 FM and its flagship programme, Ekosiisen, in partnership with Semmis DS and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.
Latest Stories
-
Vieira named new Senegal head coach
1 hour
-
Global borrowing costs hit fresh highs on oil, AI and inflation
1 hour
-
American Airlines to bring back TV screens on US flights
1 hour
-
Carney’s final chance to convince Trump as US-Canada trade deadline looms
2 hours
-
BOSTenergies meets fuel tanker drivers over their concerns at the Kumasi depot
2 hours
-
X1 Energy Drink-backed DOL Super Cup ends with Ebusua Dwarfs crowned champions
2 hours
-
Disney and ABC sue Trump’s media regulator to stop early licence renewal
2 hours
-
Luv FM High School Debate: Prempeh dethroned as CHRISSEC and KUHIS ignite quarter-final path
2 hours
-
British couple on honeymoon killed in helicopter crash on Greek island
2 hours
-
George Opare Addo to lead National Youth Forum in Accra
2 hours
-
ECG invested GH¢710,965 in infrastructure replacement across Greater Accra – PURC
2 hours
-
Cyber Security Authority, EY resolve satisfactorily matters relating to licence fees
3 hours
-
Beyond the ribbon: Why the sport of dog showing matters for every pet owner
3 hours
-
Illegal mining drives Ghanaian children from classrooms into hazardous labour
3 hours
-
NACOC committed to strengthening border security – DG
3 hours