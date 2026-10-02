Ghana to mark World Cleanup Day with National Sanitation Day on October 3

Ghana will on Saturday, October 3, 2026, observe National Sanitation Day across the country, with the exercise also serving as the country’s national commemoration of World Cleanup Day 2026.

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs made this known in a press statement issued on Friday, October 2.

The Ministry said this year’s global theme is “From Clean Plates to Clean Cities,” focusing on reducing food waste and its impact on the environment, while Ghana’s complementary national theme is “National Sanitation Day: Local Actions Yielding National Impact.”

The Ministry said it will join the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for the flagship exercise in Accra, which will commence at 6:00 a.m. at Rawlings Park, Accra-AMA, with cleanup activities extending to identified locations within the metropolis.

It has also called on all 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to mobilise communities and stakeholders to actively participate in the exercise.

The Ministry further urged traditional and religious leaders, businesses, schools, market associations, transport operators, civil society organisations, environmental groups, youth and volunteer organisations, development partners and the media to support the initiative.

“National Sanitation Day must go beyond a periodic cleanup exercise,” it said, describing the event as “an opportunity to build a culture of environmental responsibility in our homes, markets, workplaces, schools and communities.”

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