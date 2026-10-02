Mr Eazi returns with new single ‘Comfort’ featuring Moliy

Afropop superstar Mr Eazi returns with his buoyant new single “Comfort,” featuring Ghanaian-American singer MOLIY, the breakout voice behind the global hit “Shake It to the Max (FLY).”

Produced by Nigerian hitmaker Ragee, known for his work with Davido on “Unavailable” and Ayra Starr on “Hot Body” and “Who’s Dat Girl,” “Comfort” finds Mr Eazi returning to the breezy, rhythm-driven sound that has defined his career.

With its bouncy rhythm, bubbly bass synthesiser melody and effortless vocal delivery, “Comfort” sits comfortably at the intersection of Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop and R&B—a continuation of the fusionist sound Mr Eazi famously dubbed Banku Music.

“This is an updated version of my signature sound,” Mr Eazi says of the track, which was recorded during a stay in London this summer. “I’m making gyal dem music—sweet, easy, flattering gyal dem music.”

Mr Eazi And Ghana: A Musical Relationship That Goes Way Back

For Ghanaian audiences, “Comfort” carries an added layer of significance. While Mr Eazi was born in Nigeria, his musical identity was forged in Ghana, where he moved to study at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

It was during his time in Ghana that his career began to take shape, and the sound that would become known as Banku Music started to emerge.

His early connections in Ghana became some of the defining collaborations of his career.

One of his earliest major records was “Bankulize,” featuring Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo and produced by Ghanaian-British producer Juls. The record helped introduce Mr Eazi's distinctive fusion of Ghanaian musical influences, Nigerian melodies and Pidgin storytelling to a wider audience.

Then came “Skin Tight,” his hugely influential collaboration with Ghanaian singer Efya, again produced by Juls. The song became one of the defining records of Mr Eazi’s early career and an important showcase for the Banku Music sound.

Mr Eazi has continued to build strong creative relationships with Ghanaian artists over the years. His collaborations include Sarkodie on “Anointing,” Eugy on the hit “Dance For Me,” and King Promise on “Dabebi,” while his work with Ghanaian producer GuiltyBeatz has produced records including “Akwaaba” with Patapaa and Pappy Kojo and “Pilolo” with Kwesi Arthur.

The relationship has also extended beyond performers. Ghanaian producers such as Juls, GuiltyBeatz and KillBeatz have played important roles in Mr Eazi's musical journey. KillBeatz, for example, is credited as the producer of Mr Eazi's “Business,” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees, and “Dabebi,” featuring King Promise and Maleek Berry.

This history makes Mr Eazi's latest collaboration with MOLIY particularly fitting.

The Ghanaian-American singer has emerged as one of the country's most exciting contemporary voices, with “Shake It to the Max” becoming a major international success.

Its remix reached No. 1 on Billboard's US Afrobeats Songs chart and later entered the Billboard Hot 100.

“Comfort” therefore brings together two artists connected by Ghana's evolving influence on global Afropop—Mr Eazi, whose Banku Music helped push Ghanaian sonic influences into international Afrobeats conversations, and MOLIY, part of a new generation of Ghanaian artists carrying that sound to global audiences.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.