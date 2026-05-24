Mr Eazi’s Zagadat Capital acquires 17.31 per cent stake in Intravenous Infusions PLC

Investor confidence in Ghana’s indigenous industrial manufacturing capacity has received a significant boost following a major equity acquisition on the local stock market.

Zagadat Capital GH. Ltd has successfully secured a substantial 17.31 per cent stake in Intravenous Infusions PLC, a leading local pharmaceutical manufacturer listed under the ticker symbol IIL on the Ghana Alternative Exchange (GAX).

The transaction was formally made public through a substantial shareholding notification issued on Monday, 18 May 2026. The regulatory disclosure revealed that Zagadat Capital, an investment firm which has celebrated Nigerian musician and corporate entrepreneur Oluwatosin “Mr Eazi” Ajibade serving as its Chief Investment Officer, acquired a total of 47,514,775 shares.

This block represents a massive slice of the pharmaceutical company's total issued share capital base, which stands at 274,410,000 shares.

The acquisition was executed entirely through a series of open-market purchases on the floor of the GAX. To navigate the trading process, the investment firm retained the technical services of Laurus Africa Securities, who acted as the licensed dealing member to broker the multi-million share trade.

The move comes immediately after the publication of Intravenous Infusions PLC’s 2025 annual report, which highlighted its operational resilience as a wholly Ghanaian-incorporated entity dedicated to the mass manufacture of vital intravenous fluids, life-saving saline solutions, and diverse pharmaceutical formulations.

Following the successful execution of the trade, the management of Zagadat Capital explained that the shares were accumulated as part of a deliberate, long-term investment strategy geared toward expanding the domestic healthcare supply chain.

According to the firm, the capital injection reflects its firm belief in the commercial viability of local medicine production, adding that it views Intravenous Infusions PLC as an enterprise of immense structural importance to the West African healthcare ecosystem.

To prevent public misinterpretation or speculation regarding a hostile change in corporate governance, Zagadat Capital clarified its structural boundaries. The firm stated that the equity purchase is not intended to trigger a corporate takeover or destabilise the current administrative control of the company.

Instead, the firm emphasized that its entry into the share registry is intended to build a solid, supportive partnership capable of sustaining the manufacturer's long-term growth and maximizing value for all existing stakeholders.

The formal notification was filed in strict compliance with the transparency provisions of the Securities Industry Act, 2016 (Act 929) and the statutory rules of the Ghana Stock Exchange. Under these laws, investment entities are legally required to file public disclosures the moment their equity stakes breach major institutional thresholds in listed companies.

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