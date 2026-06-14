Former Foreign Affairs minister and Ex-ECOWAS Commission President James Victor Gbeho dies at 91

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has lost one of its most distinguished diplomats and statesmen, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.
Family sources confirmed that Ambassador Gbeho died at a hospital on Saturday, June 13, 2026, after a lifetime of dedicated service to Ghana, the West African sub-region, and the international community.
Born on January 12, 1935, in Keta in the Volta Region, Ambassador Gbeho was 91 years old at the time of his death. Having celebrated his 91st birthday in January 2026, he passed away five months later.
A respected lawyer, diplomat and politician, Gbeho served as Ghana's Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001 under the administration of former President Jerry John Rawlings.
He later represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament from 2001 to 2005 and subsequently served as a foreign policy adviser to the late President John Evans Atta Mills.
His diplomatic career spanned several decades and took him to key postings in China, India, Nigeria, Germany, the United Kingdom and Switzerland.
He also served as Ghana's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York from 1980 to 1990 and held ambassadorial assignments in Geneva and other international capitals.
In 2010, Ambassador Gbeho was unanimously elected President of the ECOWAS Commission, a position he held until 2012, earning widespread respect for his efforts to strengthen regional integration and diplomacy across West Africa.
The veteran diplomat came from a family with a rich legacy of national service. He was the son of Philip Gbeho, the renowned composer credited with arranging Ghana's national anthem, and an uncle of the late celebrated broadcaster Komla Dumor.
Tributes are expected from political leaders, diplomats, former colleagues and international organisations in recognition of his immense contributions to Ghana's foreign policy and international relations.
Details of funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.
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