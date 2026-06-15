Book of condolence opened for Ambassador Victor Gbeho in Accra

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The Gbeho and Allied Families have opened a book of condolence for the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, allowing friends, colleagues, diplomats, and the public to honour one of Ghana's most distinguished statesmen.
Ambassador Gbeho passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2026, following a short illness at the age of 90.
The book of condolence is now open at his residence located at 4M Kwabena Duffour Road, Airport Residential Area, Accra, near Kimathi & Partners.
According to a press release issued by the family on Monday, June 15, 2026, the book will be available for signing from Wednesday, June 17, to Wednesday, July 8, 2026.
Visiting hours are Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm each day.
The family has encouraged groups and official delegations to arrange visits in advance by contacting +233 (0) 54 011 3371.
“Ambassador Gbeho was an eminent statesman and distinguished career diplomat who dedicated his life to the service of Ghana, the African continent, and the international community,” the family said in the statement.
During his illustrious career, he served as President of the ECOWAS Commission, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ghana, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Somalia, and Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.
He also held numerous other diplomatic and public service roles.
The family noted that his exceptional leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to peace, diplomacy, and public service earned him the respect and admiration of colleagues, friends, and leaders around the world.
“Ambassador Gbeho leaves behind a void that cannot be filled,” the statement added.
Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced in due course.
Diplomats, government officials, and members of the public are expected to file past the condolence book in the coming weeks to pay tribute to the late statesman whose career spanned several decades of Ghana's foreign service.
His passing has drawn quiet tributes from colleagues who recall his steady hand during Ghana's chairmanship of ECOWAS and his role in mediating regional conflicts.
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