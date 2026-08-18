Banks’ sustainable success will be defined less by interest margins – PwC

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A Banking Survey by PwC has revealed that Ghana’s banks are entering an era where sustainable success will be defined less by interest margins and more by strategic focus, backed by successful business model reinvention.
According to the professional services firm, the challenge ahead is not simply to navigate a lower-rate environment while keeping existing business models intact, but to deliberately reposition for it.
“Whether as factories, distributors, advisors, enablers, funders, segment specialists, or scaled conglomerates, banks will need to make clear choices about where they can win, invest in the capabilities that support those choices, and build business models capable of generating value beyond the interest-rate cycle”, it disclosed.
Such choices, the report said must be informed, at the root, by the respective purposes for their establishment as banks and their core values. “Banks that move earliest and most decisively may be best placed to shape the industry’s next chapter”.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s banking sector operated in a much more supportive macroeconomic environment in 2025, underpinned by easing inflation, exchange rate stability, stronger economic growth and improved fiscal conditions.
The industry recorded strong balance sheet growth, improved liquidity, and sustained profitability. Asset growth was driven by continued deposit mobilisation, increased allocation to debt securities, and further growth in lending activity.
Earnings remained robust, supported by stronger core banking revenues, higher trading income, and growth in fees and commissions.
Even so, PwC, said the outlook for earnings is becoming more challenging as lower interest rates narrow margins and reduce the benefit previously derived from a high-yield environment.
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