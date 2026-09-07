Football

Ghanaian youngster Sam Amo-Ameyaw scores brace in Strasbourg’s big win

Source: Joseph Ayinga-Walter  
  7 September 2026 3:19pm
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English-born Ghanaian winger Sam Amo-Ameyaw made a huge impact off the bench as RC Strasbourg thrashed Troyes 6-2 in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The former Southampton forward came on with 30 minutes remaining and scored twice to help Strasbourg complete a convincing away victory at the Stade de l’Aube.

Amo-Ameyaw needed just three minutes to make his mark, producing a superb individual effort to put Strasbourg in control.

The winger picked up the ball, weaved his way past three defenders and fired into the net to extend the visitors’ lead.

Strasbourg had fallen behind after Antoine Mille opened the scoring for Troyes in the ninth minute.

However, the visitors turned the game around before half-time, with Jacobo Ortega and Diogo Sousa scoring within two minutes to give Strasbourg a 2-1 lead.

Giovanni Reyna added a third after the break before Amo-Ameyaw completed his brace to make it 5-1 before the 90th minute.

Conrad Harder added Strasbourg’s sixth late on, while Jeremy Le Douaron scored a consolation for Troyes.

The brace marked Amo-Ameyaw’s first goals of the season after three appearances.

Despite representing England at youth level, the 19-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana’s senior national team.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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