Ghanaian youngster Sam Amo-Ameyaw scores brace in Strasbourg’s big win

Audio By Carbonatix
English-born Ghanaian winger Sam Amo-Ameyaw made a huge impact off the bench as RC Strasbourg thrashed Troyes 6-2 in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The former Southampton forward came on with 30 minutes remaining and scored twice to help Strasbourg complete a convincing away victory at the Stade de l’Aube.
Amo-Ameyaw needed just three minutes to make his mark, producing a superb individual effort to put Strasbourg in control.
The winger picked up the ball, weaved his way past three defenders and fired into the net to extend the visitors’ lead.
Strasbourg had fallen behind after Antoine Mille opened the scoring for Troyes in the ninth minute.
However, the visitors turned the game around before half-time, with Jacobo Ortega and Diogo Sousa scoring within two minutes to give Strasbourg a 2-1 lead.
Giovanni Reyna added a third after the break before Amo-Ameyaw completed his brace to make it 5-1 before the 90th minute.
Conrad Harder added Strasbourg’s sixth late on, while Jeremy Le Douaron scored a consolation for Troyes.
The brace marked Amo-Ameyaw’s first goals of the season after three appearances.
Despite representing England at youth level, the 19-year-old remains eligible to play for Ghana’s senior national team.
Latest Stories
-
Beres Owusu named Man of the Match after impressive Grazer AK display
4 minutes
-
29 Players to commence Black Starlets preparations ahead of 2026 WAFU U-17 Championship
15 minutes
-
U-20 Women’s World Cup: Sampson demands response after ‘cheap’ goals cost Ghana
20 minutes
-
Ghana had no budget for South Africa evacuation but had to act – Ablakwa
20 minutes
-
Here’s the breakdown of the GH¢49.7m spent on evacuating Ghanaians from South Africa
28 minutes
-
GIGS commends Armed Forces for Accra-Kumasi Expressway progress
28 minutes
-
Ibrahim Mahama’s Engineers & Planners contributed GH¢16m as gov’t spent GH¢33.72m on SA evacuation
43 minutes
-
Errand boy linked to murder of Dr Jesse Amuah, wife deported from Dubai
50 minutes
-
New cost-sharing model for Digital TV broadcasters to take effect in 2027
1 hour
-
Poor English, Maths performance shows Ghana’s literacy crisis – Dr Peter Anti
1 hour
-
Xenophobic attacks: 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa – Ablakwa
2 hours
-
Ghana’s SIM registration history from 2010 to the new biometric verification system
2 hours
-
Police arrest dozens, recover weapons in nationwide anti-robbery operations
2 hours
-
Parents cautioned against fraudsters promising SHS placement changes
2 hours
-
Selecting schools after results a backward approach – Abuakwa MP
2 hours