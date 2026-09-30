Enterprise Life celebrates 25 years of protecting families and building trust

Enterprise Life, a subsidiary of the Enterprise Group, has culminated its 25th anniversary celebration with a dinner gala and awards nights in Accra.

The dinner and awards night held under the theme “25 Years Strong, Rooted in Love, Driven by You, Defining the future together” brought together employees, customers, industry regulators, partners and founding executives of the business.

The celebration highlighted Enterprise Life’s journey since its establishment and recognised individuals and institutions that have contributed to its growth.

The Board Chair of Enterprise Life, Martin Eson-Benjamin, speaking at the gala said the company was founded on a commitment to protect families and build a brand that customers could trust.

“When we started, we made a clear promise to protect families and build a brand people could trust. Twenty-five years on, that promise has been kept and exceeded. We have deepened trust, sustained market presence, and built long-term value for customers and equity partners alike,” he said.

Mr Eson-Benjamin added that credibility remains central to Enterprise Life’s ambition of becoming a preferred insurance brand across the African continent.

The Managing Director of Enterprise Life, Francis Akoto Yirenkyi, expressed gratitude to employees, customers and partners for their contribution to the company’s 25-year journey.

He said the anniversary provided an opportunity to honour those who had built the company while creating a shared vision for its next phase.

Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, in her keynote address, commended Enterprise Life’s workforce and leadership for their commitment to excellence.

“Behind every achievement are people who showed up, solved problems, served customers and remained committed to their vision,” she said.

She encouraged Enterprise Life to continue empowering businesses and communities as it moves into the next phase of its growth.

Stella Jonah, Head of Market Strategy and Innovation, delivering a solidarity message on behalf of the National Insurance Commission (NIC) Commissioner, Dr. Abiba Zakariah, commended Enterprise Life for its resilience through changing economic conditions.

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