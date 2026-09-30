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Gender Minister assures women’s group of action on Affirmative Action, Development Bank

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 6:26am
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Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey has assured the Women’s Voices Matter Movement of government’s commitment to addressing concerns affecting women and advancing their rights and welfare.

The assurance followed the presentation of a petition by the group to the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.

The petition, presented by the group’s representative, Madam Akosua Manu, raised concerns over freedom of expression, women’s constitutional rights, the implementation of the Affirmative Action Act and the establishment of the proposed Women’s Development Bank.

Receiving the petition, Dr Lartey acknowledged the group’s demonstration as an exercise of its democratic rights and assured the protesters that their concerns had been heard.

She said the Ministry remained committed to advancing the rights and welfare of women, children, persons with disabilities and other groups within its mandate.

On the implementation of the Affirmative Action Act, the Minister said the necessary committee and secretariat had been established to support the implementation of the law.

She also explained that work on the proposed Women’s Development Bank was being led by the Office of the Vice President in collaboration with relevant stakeholders.

Dr Lartey stressed that government remained committed to establishing the bank for the benefit of women and the wider Ghanaian population.

She further reiterated the Ministry’s readiness to engage stakeholders and work towards addressing issues affecting women and other groups within its mandate.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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