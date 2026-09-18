Gender Minister checks LEAP payments in Adenta, urges caregivers to protect beneficiaries’ grants

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, has inspected the ongoing Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) payments in the Adenta Municipality to ensure that grants reach the households targeted under the programme.

Dr Lartey interacted with beneficiaries, caregivers and officials of the Adenta Municipal Assembly during the visit, observing the payment process and receiving feedback on beneficiaries’ experiences.

The exercise includes both existing LEAP beneficiaries and newly enrolled households identified through the nationwide reassessment of the programme.

Two payment cycles are being disbursed together, with vulnerable households of one to two members receiving GH¢784, while their non-vulnerable counterparts receive GH¢760.

Households with three to four members are receiving GH¢984 where vulnerability is identified and GH¢904 without vulnerability. Those with five or more members receive GH¢1,260 with vulnerability and GH¢1,188 without vulnerability.

The Minister said the reassessment was necessary because the circumstances of beneficiary households can change over time, allowing those whose living conditions have improved to exit the programme while creating space for extremely poor and vulnerable households to be enrolled.

She stressed that the expansion of LEAP made close monitoring essential to ensure that public funds reached the intended beneficiaries.

Dr Lartey also appealed to caregivers who collect grants on behalf of beneficiaries unable to access the payments themselves to ensure the money is used solely in their interest.

Dr Lartey made the remarks while monitoring the payment exercise in Adenta, where she also commended Member of Parliament for the area, Ramadan Adam, Municipal Chief Executive Ella Christine Esinam Nongo, social welfare officers, caregivers and beneficiaries for their cooperation during the reassessment and payment process.

She urged beneficiaries to use the grants prudently to meet household needs and encouraged local officials and caregivers to safeguard the integrity of the payment system.

Beneficiaries with concerns about payments, enrolment or verification can contact their Community Focal Persons or District Social Welfare Offices, or call 0800-800-800, 0800-900-900 or 0303 969 399.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.