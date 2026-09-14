LEAP payments begin nationwide as government targets 450,000 households

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has commenced payments to eligible households under the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme, with the latest payment cycle beginning on Monday, September 14.

According to a press statement issued on Monday, September 14, the Ministry said the exercise follows a comprehensive reassessment of beneficiary households aimed at improving the targeting, transparency and effectiveness of Ghana’s flagship cash-transfer programme for extremely poor and vulnerable families.

LEAP provides regular financial support to eligible households to help them meet basic needs, improve food consumption and security, and strengthen access to health and education while building resilience and wellbeing.

Beneficiaries urged to be patient

The Ministry said households found eligible after the reassessment have undergone verification and enrolment and will receive their grants through the approved payment system.

However, payments are being rolled out in phases, meaning not all beneficiaries will receive their grants simultaneously.

The Ministry has therefore urged successfully enrolled households to remain patient, stressing that failure to receive a payment at the beginning of the exercise does not mean a beneficiary has been removed from LEAP.

Beneficiaries are advised to await official notifications and instructions from the LEAP Management Secretariat, District Social Welfare Offices and authorised community-level officers.

The Ministry also said payments would continue until the current cycles are completed and cautioned beneficiaries against making unnecessary trips to payment points or district offices unless they have been officially directed to do so or require assistance with a grievance.

LEAP undergoes major reassessment

The latest payment follows what the Ministry described as a reset and reassessment of the LEAP programme.

It explained that household circumstances change over time. While some existing beneficiaries remain in need of assistance, others may have improved their circumstances sufficiently to transition out of the programme.

At the same time, the reassessment identified extremely poor and vulnerable households that had previously not benefited from LEAP.

Government has consequently begun enrolling eligible households as it works towards a national caseload of 450,000 beneficiary households.

The Ministry said the exercise is intended to ensure that limited social-protection resources are directed towards households that need them most.

No fees for enrolment or payment

The Ministry has stressed that LEAP beneficiaries are not required to pay any fee, commission or facilitation charge for either enrolment or receipt of their grants.

Members of the public are encouraged to report anyone demanding money or other consideration in connection with the programme through the official grievance channels.

Beneficiaries who experience problems with payment, verification or enrolment, or encounter suspected fraud or misconduct, can seek assistance through their Community Focal Persons or District Social Welfare Offices. Issues requiring further attention may be referred to the LEAP Management Secretariat.

The Ministry has provided the following toll-free numbers for enquiries and grievances: 0800 800 800 and 0800 900 900. The LEAP Management Secretariat can also be reached on 0303 969 399.

MMDAs, MPs urged to support rollout

The Ministry has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support District Social Welfare Officers and other authorised personnel to ensure a smooth payment process and provide accurate information to communities.

Members of Parliament have also been asked to help sensitise constituents about the reassessment and phased payment process and direct individual complaints through the established grievance mechanisms.

The Ministry further acknowledged the contribution of traditional and community leaders, development partners, civil society organisations and frontline officers in supporting the reassessment and enrolment exercise.

Government said it would continue monitoring the payment process and address challenges that arise during implementation.

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