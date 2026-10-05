Ghana should withdraw from 2027 AFCON – Kojo Addae Mensah

Kojo Addae-Mensah

Football analyst, Kojo Addae Mensah has suggested that Ghana should consider withdrawing from the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers amid concerns over the timing of the appointment of a new head coach.

His comments come after Carlos Queiroz’s departure, with Ghana’s next game against Somalia scheduled for November 11, leaving the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with roughly six weeks to appoint a replacement and prepare the team.

A five-member technical search committee has been set to scout for and recommend a new head coach for the Black Stars.

Speaking to Luv FM, Addae Mensah questioned the practicality of the process, particularly if the incoming coach is already contracted to another club or national team and is required to serve a notice period.

He also stressed that the financial implications of appointing a new coach could significantly influence the final decision.

“From what has come out, it was not crucial. We have sacked the coach. We are playing a game on 11th November. So we have six weeks to a game.

“Then everybody talks about the next coach without talking about the budget. But there's always the money thing that also pulls people back,” he noted.

Addae Mensah also raised concerns about the amount of time the eventual appointee would have to work with the players before Ghana's next assignment.

“Coach will come in, let's say, end of October or last but one week of October. Coach has arrived, but he has arrived. He has already have the team with him. Whoever the coach is going to have barely one week with the team, and we go into the Somalia game,” he said.

Given the circumstances, Kojo Addae Mensah said he had considered an extreme alternative — Ghana withdrawing from the 2027 AFCON because there is no realistic chance of qualifying.

“My extreme suggestion was we should even pull out of the whole AFCON,” he stated.

Black Stars are winless after two games after defeats to Gambia and Ivory Coast leaving them at the bottom in Group C.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.