I draw inspiration for my songs from Reggae music – Lyrical Joe

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian rapper Joseph Gamor, known professionally as Lyrical Joe, has shared how he gets inspiration to write most of his songs.
Having loved reggae music since childhood, he said it is one of his favourite genres because of its motivational lyrics, which he listens to frequently. He also revealed that he is a fan of legendary reggae musician Bob Marley.
The rapper spoke with Nikki Samonas on Joy Prime’s Changes, where he shared insights into where he draws inspiration for his music.
“I grew up a reggae fan; I’m a Bob Marley fan. Sometimes, there can be a whole month or week I can listen to reggae songs throughout and I tap inspiration from that place,” he revealed.
Aside from reggae music, he went on to share that he also draws inspiration from his personal experiences and encounters in life.
“My surrounding, life stories I’ve read and the other one is personal life. What I’ve been through; the ups and downs. Mostly, the fact that I look at yesterday and I feel like today is better and tomorrow I’ll be better. I draw inspiration from that and that keeps me going. The competition and the motivation becomes a self-thing. These are things that I put in my music,” Lyrical Joe added.
Talking about the people he looks up to in the music fraternity, the rapper mentioned that he admires musicians who started their careers before him and have been in the industry for a long time, considering them more experienced than he is.
Lyrical Joe has released a new song titled ‘Warrior Sound’, which features Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones. He said that when he reached out to Khaligraph Jones about the collaboration, the rapper immediately accepted, noting that the song’s sound was well suited to a message he wanted to communicate.
“I wanted to feature him three years back so I linked up myself and sent him a message. But we couldn’t work on something because he’s in Kenya. I was there somewhere last year and he hit me up and said we should do something. At that moment, I had faced a lot of things and being like a warrior. I was like I’m a fighter against all the odds. So went to the studio and recorded the chorus and sent to him. Immediately I sent it, he tapped on it and said he himself has a lot of things to say, people he wanted to address and that it was the right song for him.”
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