AI must not replace human judgment in public spending – BoG Governor

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has cautioned public institutions against relying solely on artificial intelligence (AI) to make decisions affecting public resources and citizens’ welfare.

He explained that while AI could improve project monitoring by analysing data, identifying risks and flagging emerging challenges, it should remain a tool to support, rather than replace, human judgment.

Dr Asiama, who was represented by an official at the BoG, Peter Kwamena Baterls, stressed the need for public institutions to ensure that AI-driven systems were underpinned by quality data, transparency, privacy, security and accountability.

Opening a five-day regional workshop on AI monitoring and evaluation in Accra on Monday, October 5, the Governor stated that human oversight must remain central to ensure that the use of AI in public-sector project management and monitoring translated into meaningful results and value for money.

"Although AI could improve project monitoring by analysing data, identifying risks and flagging emerging challenges; decisions affecting public resources and citizens welfare must remain subject to human oversight and institutional accountability.

“AI is a tool. It is not a substitute for human judgment, institutional responsibility or accountability," he said.

Background

The five-day workshop, organised by the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM), is focused on Enhancing Project Management Using AI Monitoring and Evaluation Toolkit.

Being held in Accra from October 5 to 9, 2026, the workshop seeks to promote the integration of artificial intelligence and automated tools into project tracking, monitoring and evaluation frameworks.

It brings together participants from central banks, economic ministries and public and private institutions across the region to build practical skills in using AI-driven metrics to improve project performance and strengthen results-based management.

Effective monitoring

Dr Asiama said the focus of public institutions should shift from the amount spent on projects to the results, outcomes and impact generated from such investments.

He said effective monitoring and evaluation was critical to identifying implementation challenges, including delays, cost overruns, procurement difficulties, weak coordination and inadequate data, early enough for corrective action to be taken.

“Running a project without effective monitoring and evaluation is like driving at night without headlights,” he said.

He added that institutions needed to make monitoring systems more timely, reliable and useful for decision-making.

Track performance

The Governor stated that AI-enabled tools could analyse large volumes of project data, identify patterns and anomalies, track performance against indicators and flag emerging risks for managers and policymakers.

He said such tools could transform project monitoring from a largely periodic and reactive exercise into a more continuous, data-informed and forward-looking process.

Dr Asiama stressed that the effectiveness of AI-driven monitoring would depend on the quality of the data, the soundness of the models and the capacity of people to interpret and apply the outputs responsibly.

He said AI-driven monitoring and evaluation could ultimately strengthen evidence-based policymaking, improve service delivery, enhance transparency and accountability, promote institutional learning and boost confidence among development partners and other stakeholders.

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