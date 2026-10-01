Auditor-General vows tough surcharges, unveils tracker, AI audits

Dr Pamela Graham, the Auditor-General

Dr Pamela Graham, the Auditor-General, has pledged to fully exercise her constitutional powers of disallowance and surcharge against persons found to have incurred unlawful expenditure.

She also announced that the Ghana Audit Service would, from October 2026, deploy an Audit Recommendations Tracker on its website to publicly monitor implementation of audit recommendations and provide visibility on recoveries.

Dr Graham, Ghana’s first female Auditor-General, announced this at the launch of the 2026 financial year audit in Accra, on the theme: “Strengthening accountability in public institutions: Building trust through collaboration and action.”

As of February 2026, about GH¢280.5 million in surcharges remained outstanding, while approximately GH¢57.2 million had been collected through the Auditor-General’s recovery account since 2022.

“Where our work establishes that expenditure has been incurred contrary to the law, I will exercise the powers of disallowance and surcharge that the Constitution vests in the Auditor-General,” Dr Graham said.

She, however, said the Service would not impose surcharges arbitrarily, explaining that persons affected would first be issued notices to respond within 14 days.

Where the response was deemed unsatisfactory, she said, a certificate would be served, with a 60-day period within which an appeal could be lodged.

Dr Graham said every cedi lost through financial irregularities represented resources that could otherwise be invested in education, healthcare, infrastructure and social protection.

“The resources we audit belong to the people of Ghana; every cedi lost through weak controls, unlawful expenditure, inefficiency or failure to act, is a cedi withheld from education, healthcare, infrastructure and social protection. That is the meaning of accountability, and that is how public trust is built,” she said.

She said the responsibility of auditors went beyond identifying what had gone wrong.

It involved establishing the facts, applying the law, ensuring that weaknesses were addressed and helping to prevent similar failures from recurring.

On technology, Dr Graham said the Audit Service would expand the use of data analytics, data-driven auditing and appropriately governed artificial intelligence to move progressively beyond limited samples to whole-population analysis, where data quality permitted.

She said the Service had also developed an in-house Correspondence Management System to receive and manage official communications from audited entities.

The system, she said, would improve efficiency and traceability while reducing reliance on paper, in line with environmental, social and governance requirements.

Dr Graham said the Audit Recommendations Tracker, to be deployed in October 2026, would show implemented and outstanding recommendations, amounts identified, pursued and recovered, as well as systemic weaknesses that continued to expose public resources to risk.

She said the 2026 audit would be anchored on five pillars: continuous engagement, timeliness, technology, people and impact.

The approach, she said, was intended to ensure that the accountability chain did not end after audit reports were tabled in Parliament.

Dr Graham emphasised the need for timely auditing, citing Article 187(5) of the 1992 Constitution, which requires the Auditor-General to submit reports to Parliament within six months after the end of each financial year.

She urged all covered entities to prepare and submit their records on time to facilitate the audit process.

She said the Service’s mandate covered more than 7,000 institutions annually, including over 5,000 Ministries, Departments and Agencies and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

The mandate also covered thousands of pre-tertiary educational institutions, 116 state-owned enterprises, 79 public boards and corporations, 60 traditional councils, as well as donor-funded and other special audit entities nationwide.

Madam Abena Osei-Asare, Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee, expressed concern about the GH¢280.5 million in outstanding surcharges.

“The problem is not enough reporting; it’s also not enough even debating on it in Parliament, without enough follow-through,” she said.

She urged a shift from episodic to continuous accountability, with technology-enabled systems linking procurement records, payroll data, tax reports and asset registers to detect anomalies early, before they resulted in audit findings and financial losses.

The PAC Chairperson said accountability was ultimately about public trust.

“When it fails repeatedly, the nation loses more than money – it loses public trust, which is far more difficult to recover than money,” she said.

Professor Francis Dodoo, Presidential Advisor on the National Anti-Corruption Programme, urged the Audit Service to fully enforce its punitive powers to deter misappropriation.

He urged the Auditor-General to make surcharge rates sufficiently punitive, including setting them above prevailing Treasury bill market rates, to strengthen their deterrent effect and ensure stricter enforcement of recoveries.

Dr David Ofosu-Dorte, Legal and Business Strategist, supported the exercise of disallowance and surcharge powers but cautioned that some audit reports had been successfully challenged in court over quality-related lapses.

He, therefore, called for stronger training and professional capacity within the Audit Service to improve the quality of audit reports.

Dr Ofosu-Dorte also urged greater coordination among the Police Service, Internal Audit Agency, Value for Money Office and Office of the Special Prosecutor to prevent financial losses while avoiding unnecessary duplication of audits.

He said such coordination should also help prevent the harassment of investors whose activities were subject to regulatory and audit scrutiny.

Dr Ofosu-Dorte further urged the Service to move urgently from manual auditing to technology-driven systems, including the adoption of AI-assisted accounting and auditing tools.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.