Mahama orders immediate action to get striking teachers back to class

President John Mahama has instructed government to take every necessary action to end the ongoing teachers’ strike and get pre-tertiary teachers back into the classroom.

Government spokesperson and Abura Asebu-Kwamankese MP Felix Kwakye Ofosu said the President has been briefed on the disruption caused by the industrial action.

He said engagements are already underway and expressed confidence that the dispute will be resolved within days.

“Oh, of course, he has been briefed. So he has instructed that every necessary action be taken to ensure that teachers go back to the classroom,” he said on Joy News’ PM Express on Wednesday.

“Government values the contributions of teachers, and the teachers are highly valued, highly respected human resources, and because of their importance, one can ill afford for them to withdraw their services over any extended period of time.”

“As I speak, there are engagements that are going on, and I’m confident that in a matter of days, that matter should be resolved, so they return to the classroom as quickly as possible.”

The strike has disrupted pre-tertiary education, with the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Pre-Tertiary Teachers’ Unions withdrawing their services.

Mr Ofosu said the main issue now is to close a gap between information from the Accountant-General’s Department, the Finance Ministry and the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

“I think both the Finance Ministry and the Accountant-General have clarified that on their part they have done what has to be done,” he said.

“I think there is some gap between what the Accountant General and the Minister of Finance have done and what the GSO said, so it is that gap that needs to be closed.”

He said government remains committed to paying the affected teachers.

“Well, of course, indeed, indeed, indeed. The accountant, you now assumed that, as far as he is concerned, the list of teachers that he has received, he is affected payments,” he said.

“So he shows that government is committed to do what has to be done, except that clarity has to be brought to the process, and all the differences ironed out.”

Mr Ofosu said presidential intervention could become necessary if efforts by the relevant ministries and the Controller-General’s Department hit a deadlock.

“At the moment, I believe that it is within the purview of the education ministry, the finance ministry, and the Controller-General's Department to address this, and I know that efforts are ongoing to achieve just that,” he said.

His comments come as the government faces other political pressure, including a Minority motion seeking the recall of Parliament over concerns about Ghana becoming a drug transit hub.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.