Baffour Awuah to turn himself in to EOCO today – JoyNews sources

Vice Chair of Parliament's Subsidiary Legislation Committee, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah

Manhyia South Member of Parliament Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah will report himself to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) today, JoyNews sources close to the legislator have disclosed.

The development follows a High Court warrant issued on Wednesday, September 30, authorising EOCO to arrest the MP after the agency told the court that it had exhausted reasonable means of securing his voluntary attendance.

The warrant comes a week after EOCO officers attempted to arrest Mr Baffour Awuah at the Accra High Court on September 23.

EOCO has said the attempted arrest formed part of an ongoing investigation and followed two invitations issued to the MP in February 2026.

Deputy Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr Justice Srem-Sai, has said the investigation concerns alleged unauthorised financial transactions at SIC Life Savings & Loans Company Ltd, including suspected financial loss, dissipation of public funds and money laundering.

The allegations remain under investigation and have not been determined by a court.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.