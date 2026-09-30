Annoh-Dompreh questions EOCO’s claim that Manhyia South MP was unavailable for questioning

Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has questioned EOCO’s claim that it exhausted reasonable avenues to secure the voluntary attendance of Manhyia South MP Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

EOCO told the court that it had made efforts to secure the MP’s attendance and feared that critical documents relevant to its investigation could be concealed or destroyed.

However, speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on Wednesday, September 30, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the MP had been available and had honoured EOCO invitations on several occasions.

“He has always been available, and he’s not difficult to be reached. This is a public figure who can be reached so easily. He has yielded to invitations of EOCO several times. He has gone to EOCO several times to represent his client time without number. So let’s not get it twisted,” he said.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh also said the Minority had not formally received confirmation of the arrest warrant and would wait for the process to become official before deciding on its response.

“We are law-abiding people. So if it is the case that we have to go through a formal process, we will get the better representation, and we will make our case in court,” he said.

He declined to speculate on what the Minority would do if EOCO executes the warrant, saying the caucus would respond once the matter was formally brought to its attention.

Mr Annoh-Dompreh further alleged that the actions involving the MP could be "politically motivated", arguing that the government was under pressure from criticism over its performance. “These are clear diversionary antics,” he said.

He, however, maintained that the Minority would submit to due process if the warrant was formally presented.

“We concede that as long as it is formal, or it is formally done, we will submit ourselves to the process,” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.