Afoko can unite NPP’s factions, says Charles Owusu Juanah

Audio By Carbonatix
Private legal practitioner and New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart Charles Owusu Juanah says former NPP National Chairman Paul Afoko has begun engaging members of opposing camps within the party as part of efforts to build a united front ahead of the 2028 elections.
Lawyer Juanah, who is the National Chairman of Friends of Bawumia, said divisions within the party had created the need for leadership capable of bringing its various factions together.
He said Afoko had the relationships and experience needed to undertake such a reconciliation and had already begun reaching out to members from opposing camps.
“He has even begun interacting with opposing camps in order to form a united front ahead of the 2028 elections,” Juanah said.
According to him, Afoko’s engagement with rival groups shows a focus on rebuilding the party rather than deepening existing divisions.
Juanah said the NPP would struggle to effectively prepare for the 2028 election if its members remained divided.
“He has foresight, the vision, and strategy to ensure there's a united front,” he said.
He added that Afoko had already begun talks with some members as part of the reconciliation process.
“He has even begun talks with some members,” Juanah said.
Juanah said Afoko’s approach demonstrated an understanding of the need for a leader who could engage different factions without treating political disagreements as permanent divisions.
He said Afoko’s relationships across the party could help bring back members who feel alienated.
“If there's anyone who can ensure all disgruntled members come together, then it's no other than Paul Afoko,” he said.
Juanah said the reconciliation effort was important because the NPP would need a united internal structure as it prepares for the 2028 elections.
He said Afoko’s engagement with members of rival camps was consistent with the former chairman’s “Reunite, Rebuild, and Recapture” message.
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