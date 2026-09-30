NPP announces voting schedule and ID requirements for October 3 national elections

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The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced the voting schedule and identification requirements for its national officers' elections scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2026.
According to a notice issued by the party’s National Officers Elections Committee (NOEC) on Wednesday, September 30, the programme will begin with the consideration of constitutional amendments at exactly 9:00 a.m.
The election of national officers is expected to begin at 12:00 p.m.
Voting will take place across 31 polling stations, with delegates expected to elect officers to nine positions.
These are the National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.
The Electoral Commission (EC) will conduct the elections and verify delegates before they are allowed to vote.
The NOEC says delegates must have their names on the official delegates’ register and present one valid identification document to establish their eligibility.
The accepted identification documents are a Voter ID card, Ghana Card or NPP party card.
“Each delegate seeking to vote must have his or her name on the delegates’ register and present one valid identification document: a Voter ID card, Ghana Card, or NPP party card,” the notice stated.
Delegates have consequently been advised to bring one of the approved identification documents and make adequate time for the verification process.
“Delegates are advised to bring one of these identification documents and allow sufficient time for verification before voting begins,” the notice added.
The committee has also directed all constituency, regional and national officers to ensure that delegates under their respective jurisdictions are informed about the arrangements.
The notice, signed by the Chairman of the National Officers Elections Committee, Frederick Opare-Ansah, stressed the need for punctuality and cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of the programme.
“Your punctuality and cooperation will help ensure the orderly consideration of constitutional amendments and the smooth conduct of the elections of national officers,” he said.
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