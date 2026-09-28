National

NPP to simulate national elections at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of October 3 polls

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  28 September 2026 5:23am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will conduct a full simulation of its national elections at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi today, Tuesday, September 29, as part of final preparations for the party’s October 3 polls.

The exercise will bring together the NPP National Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service to test the arrangements and procedures expected to be used on election day.

The simulation is intended to expose any potential gaps in the process and allow the relevant institutions to make corrections before the actual elections.

The exercise will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the voting environment, movement of delegates, security arrangements and other procedures that will form part of the October 3 elections.

The NPP will subsequently engage the EC and agents representing all aspirants at the stadium on Friday to take them through the procedures.

Chairman of the NPP National Elections Committee, Frederick Opare Ansah, said the simulation is intended to ensure that all stakeholders understand what will happen on election day and that any weaknesses identified can be addressed before the polls.

“Together with those two institutions, we will all go to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and simulate what could happen on Saturday,” he said on the Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, September 27.

Mr Opare Ansah said the committee would have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to correct any inadequacies identified during Tuesday’s exercise.

He said the broader preparations were aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders approach the elections with a clear understanding of the procedures.

“We are doing all this to ensure that on Saturday, when we go, nobody has any surprises. There’s nothing new that all the stakeholders would see in what we have to do,” he said.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its national officers on October 3, with 45 aspirants contesting various positions.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group