NPP to simulate national elections at Baba Yara Stadium ahead of October 3 polls

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will conduct a full simulation of its national elections at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi today, Tuesday, September 29, as part of final preparations for the party’s October 3 polls.

The exercise will bring together the NPP National Elections Committee, the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service to test the arrangements and procedures expected to be used on election day.

The simulation is intended to expose any potential gaps in the process and allow the relevant institutions to make corrections before the actual elections.

The exercise will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the voting environment, movement of delegates, security arrangements and other procedures that will form part of the October 3 elections.

The NPP will subsequently engage the EC and agents representing all aspirants at the stadium on Friday to take them through the procedures.

Chairman of the NPP National Elections Committee, Frederick Opare Ansah, said the simulation is intended to ensure that all stakeholders understand what will happen on election day and that any weaknesses identified can be addressed before the polls.

“Together with those two institutions, we will all go to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and simulate what could happen on Saturday,” he said on the Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, September 27.

Mr Opare Ansah said the committee would have Wednesday, Thursday and Friday to correct any inadequacies identified during Tuesday’s exercise.

He said the broader preparations were aimed at ensuring that all stakeholders approach the elections with a clear understanding of the procedures.

“We are doing all this to ensure that on Saturday, when we go, nobody has any surprises. There’s nothing new that all the stakeholders would see in what we have to do,” he said.

The NPP is scheduled to elect its national officers on October 3, with 45 aspirants contesting various positions.

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