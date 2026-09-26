NPP Canada Organizer BigMo urges Diaspora to support Kodua Frimpong

Audio By Carbonatix
New Patriotic Party (NPP) Canada Branch organiser Yakubu Alhassan, popularly known as BigMo, has declared his support for JFK, urging members of the party’s diaspora branches to vote for him.
BigMo said his decision was influenced by JFK’s sustained engagement with NPP branches outside Ghana, particularly the party’s structures in the diaspora. He said JFK had consistently maintained close contact with members abroad and demonstrated an understanding of their concerns and interests.
“JFK has maintained very close engagement with the diaspora branches. He is the only General Secretary who did that and continues to do so for the diaspora,” BigMo said.
He said the relationship between JFK and the diaspora had informed his decision to support his candidature, expressing the view that he would continue to prioritise the interests of party members and structures outside Ghana.
“I urge all in the diaspora to vote for JFK. JFK cares for the diaspora and I know and believe he will do more for the diaspora,” he stated.
BigMo concluded his endorsement with a direct declaration of support, saying, “My vote is for JFK.”
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