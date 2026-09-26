AMA calls for science-led action to tackle environmental health risks in Accra

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has called for stronger use of scientific evidence in shaping policies and enforcement measures to address environmental health risks in the metropolis.

The call was made as the AMA joined communities around the world to mark World Environmental Health Day on Saturday, September 26, under the theme “Environmental Health: Standing with Science to Protect Communities.”

The Assembly, through its Metro Public Health Department, said Accra continues to face environmental health challenges linked to poor sanitation, unsafe food handling, waste pollution, flooding, air pollution and rising temperatures.

The AMA said addressing these risks requires evidence-based policies backed by effective enforcement and practical action at the community level.

Citing World Bank estimates, the Assembly said pollution of air, land and water has been associated with about nine million premature deaths globally, representing 16 per cent of deaths in the year assessed.

The AMA stressed that the figure is a historical global estimate and should not be interpreted as a current Ghana-specific statistic.

It also cited Breathe Cities reports indicating that air pollution is associated with about 33,000 premature deaths annually in Ghana.

The World Health Organisation, according to the Assembly, has also attributed more than 9,000 premature deaths to inadequate water, sanitation and hygiene facilities in Ghana.

The AMA further noted growing concerns over heat-related health risks, including heat stress and heat stroke, as temperatures rise.

The Metro Public Health Department said it has reached 29,408 out of 62,386 premises through education, enforcement and sensitisation activities, representing about 47 per cent of the premises identified.

The activities were undertaken with a staff strength of 29.

The department also registered and screened 9,195 food handlers. Of these, 8,822, representing 96 per cent, passed the screening and received certificates, while 373 were referred to health facilities for treatment.

A total of 6,143 food premises were also educated on public health requirements.

The department said it conducted sensitisation activities in nine markets and visited and educated 238 of 240 schools, representing about 99 per cent.

Among the schools assessed, 78 per cent had accredited waste collection services, 86 per cent had dustbins and 69 per cent had standard sanitary facilities.

The department also prosecuted 262 sanitation offenders and installed 13 air-quality sensors across the metropolis as part of efforts to monitor and manage air pollution.

Fifteen environmental health professionals, partner institutions and community representatives were also engaged as part of the activities.

Director of the Metro Public Health Department, Florence Kuukyi, said scientific evidence would have limited impact if it did not translate into practical action.

“Science must not remain in reports and research papers. It must guide the decisions we make, the services we deliver and the actions we take to protect people. Evidence identifies the risk; timely action helps protect the community,” she said.

Ms Kuukyi said protecting public health required a stronger connection between scientific research, local decision-making and everyday community practices.

“Protecting communities begins with evidence and succeeds when we turn that evidence into everyday action. Let us strengthen the link between science, local decision-making and community practice to build a cleaner, healthier and more resilient Accra,” she added.

The Assembly urged residents, traders, food handlers, institutions and community leaders to take practical steps to reduce environmental health risks.

These include keeping surroundings clean, disposing of waste responsibly, practising safe food handling and hand hygiene, avoiding open burning of waste and following public health guidance during floods and periods of extreme heat.

The AMA said World Environmental Health Day provides an opportunity to highlight the connection between environmental conditions and public health outcomes.

For Accra, it said rapid urbanisation, sanitation challenges, seasonal flooding, air pollution and increasing heat risks continue to require coordinated action based on reliable evidence.

The Assembly therefore called for closer collaboration between scientific institutions, local authorities and communities to ensure that research and environmental health data inform decisions and lead to practical measures that protect residents.

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