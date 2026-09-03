AMA announces Post-Homowo clean-up exercise for September 5

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has announced a Post-Homowo clean-up exercise as part of the September edition of the National Sanitation Day in Accra.

The exercise is scheduled for Saturday, September 5, 2026, from 6:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and will focus on restoring cleanliness across major roads, markets, lorry parks, public spaces and communities within the metropolis.

According to the AMA, the exercise will involve the clearing and weeding of road medians, removal of refuse, sweeping of public spaces, clearing of curbs and general cleaning of major roads and business districts.

The Assembly said particular attention would be given to the Graphic Road and the section of the J.J. Rawlings Avenue from Kwame Nkrumah Circle through Avenor and Caprice to Abeka Junction, alongside other areas identified as requiring urgent sanitation attention.

To ensure effective participation, the AMA said all shops, stalls, tabletop businesses and other trading activities are expected to remain closed during the exercise.

The Assembly is urging residents, businesses and other stakeholders to participate fully in the clean-up, describing it as part of broader efforts to improve environmental sanitation, protect public health and enhance the appearance of the capital.

The exercise is also expected to support safer road corridors and strengthen collective responsibility among residents and businesses for maintaining a clean Accra.

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