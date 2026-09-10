AMA proposes city-to-city partnerships with Russian cities

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Ghana have begun exploring new areas of cooperation aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and promoting practical development partnerships.

The areas identified include education, investment, urban development, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

The discussions took place on Monday, September 7, 2026, when the Russian Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Andrei Ordash, paid a courtesy call on the Mayor of Accra, Hon. Michael Kpakpo Allotey.

The meeting provided an opportunity for both sides to discuss areas where Accra and Russian cities could collaborate to promote knowledge sharing, institutional development and economic opportunities.

Mayor Allotey said Accra had much to learn from the development experiences of Russian cities, particularly in urban planning, infrastructure development, technology and metropolitan administration.

He expressed optimism that the city could adopt relevant best practices from Russian cities while also sharing its own experiences in local governance and city management.

The Mayor specifically highlighted Moscow as a city from which Accra could draw valuable lessons in managing the challenges associated with rapid urbanisation and metropolitan growth.

He subsequently proposed the establishment of city-to-city partnerships between Accra and selected Russian cities.

According to him, such partnerships would provide a structured platform for knowledge exchange, institutional collaboration and development cooperation.

The proposed collaboration is expected to create opportunities for technical exchanges and joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest, while strengthening relations between institutions and communities in Ghana and Russia.

The meeting forms part of efforts by the AMA to expand international partnerships that can contribute to Accra’s development and improve the delivery of services to residents.

Both sides expressed their commitment to pursuing the discussions and identifying practical areas where cooperation could translate into tangible benefits for Accra and its people.

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