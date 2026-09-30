Events | National

Maiden Black Star Fashion Week to highlight Ghana’s national fashion platform

Source: Myjoyonline  
  30 September 2026 4:59pm
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Ghana is set to take centre stage in fashion, culture and the creative economy as the maiden Black Star Fashion Week (BSFW) takes off with a two-day national fashion experience designed to discover talent, convene the industry and showcase Ghanaian fashion on a global stage.

Put together by the Presidency-backed Black Star Experience Secretariat led by Rex Owusu Marfo, with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts and its agencies such as the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Creative Arts Agency, it is structured across two connected experiences in Accra and Senchi. The Black Star Fashion Week will move from intelligent industry dialogue and talent discovery to an exciting fashion celebration.

The first day will take place in Accra on November 4 and will centre on the Black Star Fashion Summit.

The Summit will bring together designers, fashion entrepreneurs, creatives, industry leaders, investors, buyers, manufacturers, policymakers, media and other stakeholders for a day of conversations, knowledge exchange, networking and talent development.

The Accra experience will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside conversations, masterclasses, industry presentations and practical workshops covering areas relevant to the growth of Ghana's fashion industry, including entrepreneurship, branding, digital marketing, textile innovation, manufacturing, fashion finance, export readiness, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, sustainability and intellectual property.

A major component of Day One will be the 16-Region Designer Programme, bringing emerging fashion talent from across the country into one national platform.

Each participating designer will present a creative interpretation of their region, reflecting its identity, culture, heritage, materials, craftsmanship and contemporary design language.

The Accra programme will culminate in the selection of five designers. Out of the five, one will advance to the flagship fashion show at Senchi.

The second day will move to Royal Senchi on November 7, where the Black Star Fashion Show and experience will take place.

Beyond the runway, Senchi will host a Fashion Village, bringing together designer showcases, retail, textiles, artisan experiences, brand activations, beauty, technology, food and beverage, tourism and lifestyle experiences.

The event will also celebrate Ghana's cultural diversity through music, dance, textiles, craft, food, storytelling, heritage and visual arts, demonstrating the deep connection between fashion and Ghana's wider cultural ecosystem.

Honours will go out to outstanding contributors to Ghana's fashion ecosystem, while networking and business engagements will connect designers and creative businesses with buyers, investors, manufacturers, retailers and other industry stakeholders.

ABOUT BLACK STAR EXPERIENCE

Black Star Experience (BSE) is a Government of Ghana initiative for Culture, Arts, Tourism and Creative engagement.

As a national, year-round platform, the Black Star Experience brings together Ghana’s cultural, artistic, tourism and creative offerings to strengthen Ghana’s identity, promote the country as a preferred global destination and position Ghana as a leading cultural and creative capital of Africa.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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