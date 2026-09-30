Uganda Airlines to launch direct Accra-Entebbe flights from October 27

Uganda Airlines is set to commence direct flights between Entebbe, Uganda, and Accra, Ghana, from October 27, 2026, in a move expected to strengthen air connectivity and promote trade, tourism and investment between the two countries.

The launch will mark the airline’s entry into the Ghanaian market as it seeks to deepen connections between West and East Africa.

Ahead of the inaugural service, Uganda Airlines is undertaking a series of commercial roadshows in Ghana to engage key stakeholders and create awareness about the new route.

As part of the activities, the airline held a Travel Trade Workshop with Ghanaian travel agents and tour operators to showcase Destination Uganda and highlight the products and services available through the airline.

The airline said it would continue engaging business executives, tourism stakeholders, trade partners and consumers in the coming days to explore opportunities for collaboration and promote the benefits of the new direct air link.

Boost for trade and tourism

Uganda Airlines said the Accra route would create new opportunities for tourism, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges between Ghana and Uganda.

The airline described Ghana as an important economic partner for Uganda and said the new route was expected to serve growing demand for both business and leisure travel.

It also expects the connection to strengthen links between West Africa and the wider East African region.

“Air transport is a vital enabler of economic growth and international trade and we are confident that the launch of this route will contribute to shared prosperity for our two nations and the African continent,” the airline said.

The direct connection is also expected to improve travel and cargo movement between the two countries, creating opportunities for exporters, importers, investors and service providers.

Uganda Airlines said the route would facilitate easier access to markets, strengthen business-to-business engagement and unlock opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Opportunities for Ghanaian businesses

The airline said Ghanaian businesses could benefit from direct access to Uganda’s market and the wider East African Community (EAC), which it said represents more than 300 million consumers.

The enhanced connectivity is expected to support Ghanaian businesses seeking to establish partnerships, distribution networks and commercial relationships in Uganda and other East African markets.

The airline also identified opportunities in hospitality, education and academic exchange, financial services, ICT and digital innovation, professional consulting, healthcare and medical services, creative arts and entertainment, among other sectors.

Uganda, meanwhile, offers potential opportunities for Ghanaian importers seeking agricultural and manufactured products.

These include premium Arabica and Robusta coffee, pharmaceuticals, tea, fresh fruits and vegetables, grains and cereals, dairy products, fish and fish products, edible oils and oilseeds, processed foods and beverages, natural honey, textiles, garments and leather products.

According to Uganda Airlines, the direct connection is expected to improve the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of transporting fresh and high-value products to Ghana, while enhancing supply chain reliability for importers.

Ghana-Uganda Business Forum

To build on the opportunities presented by the new route, Uganda Airlines, in partnership with the Uganda Tourism Board, the Uganda High Commission in Ghana and other trade and investment promotion agencies, will host the Ghana-Uganda Trade and Business Forum on October 28, 2026, at the Accra Marriott Hotel.

The forum will be held under the theme, “Leveraging Air Connectivity for Trade, Tourism, Investment and Economic Cooperation.”

It is expected to bring together government officials, business leaders, investors, exporters, tourism stakeholders and industry experts from Ghana and Uganda.

The organisers said the forum would provide a platform for forging business partnerships, facilitating market access, showcasing investment opportunities and advancing stronger commercial ties between the two countries.

Uganda Airlines said the new Accra route would also position Uganda as an attractive destination for Ghanaian travellers seeking African tourism experiences, highlighting the country’s wildlife, nature, culture and hospitality.

The airline particularly pointed to attractions such as mountain gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and wildlife experiences across Uganda’s savannahs.

The commencement of the service, it said, forms part of its broader commitment to connecting African markets and facilitating seamless travel across the continent.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.