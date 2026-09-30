‘Influence should go beyond visibility’ – Taadi Banyinba GH launches The TB Impact

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Ghanaian content creator Enoch Osei Tabiri, popularly known as Taadi Banyinba GH, is set to use his platform to support vulnerable people and communities through a new social impact initiative, The TB Impact.

The initiative aims to give back to communities, support people in need and contribute to positive change through practical interventions.

Taadi Banyinba GH said the project was inspired by his belief that influence should go beyond visibility and entertainment.

“I believe influence should go beyond visibility. The TB Impact was inspired by my desire to use my platform to support others, give back to my community and create meaningful change,” he said.

The initiative will focus particularly on vulnerable individuals, children and young people facing educational, healthcare and social challenges.

Its activities will include community outreach, educational support, healthcare assistance, donations and youth empowerment programmes, alongside other initiatives aimed at providing practical support to communities.

The TB Impact will initially focus on communities in Takoradi, with plans to expand its reach across Ghana, region by region, in the future.

Taadi Banyinba GH said the initiative is intended to turn his social media influence into tangible support for people while encouraging others to contribute positively to their communities.

The official launch date has not yet been announced, with preparations currently underway. Details of the initial investment are also yet to be disclosed, as the budget will depend on the scale of the launch and the first projects.

Through The TB Impact, Taadi Banyinba GH hopes to demonstrate that influence can extend beyond social media visibility to create meaningful and lasting impact in society.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.