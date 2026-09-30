Ofori-Sarpong named Alumni President of the Year, honoured for PRESEC dormitory project

The Global President of the Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School (PRESEC) Alumni Association, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong, has been named Old Schools Alumni President of the Year 2026 in recognition of his contributions to the association and his alma mater.

The entrepreneur received the honour at the maiden Old Schools Alumni Networking Gala Dinner, organised by the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana (EFG).

He also received the Old Schools Alumni Project of the Year 2026 award for the construction of Ofori Sarpong House, a 600-bed dormitory at PRESEC.

The event brought together alumni, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, business leaders and education sector representatives to celebrate achievements and explore the role of alumni networks in mentorship, investment, job creation and community development.

Representing Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu, the Ministry’s Director of Tertiary Education, Dr Emmanuel Newman, urged alumni associations to establish platforms for career guidance, entrepreneurship, knowledge-sharing and innovation.

He said alumni possessed valuable professional knowledge and experience that students could not always acquire from textbooks. He encouraged professionals to share their expertise, including introducing students to emerging technologies and promoting financial literacy.

Dr Newman also called for educational institutions to equip young people to identify opportunities, solve problems and create employment, alongside preparing them for the job market.

He urged alumni to strengthen their commitment to giving back, explaining that support could extend beyond financial contributions to volunteering, mentorship, scholarships, professional guidance and employment opportunities.

Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Issahaque Munawaru, commended alumni associations for supporting infrastructure development, mentorship and accountability in their former schools.

He said successful alumni could inspire students and urged associations to become more deliberate about sharing their industry expertise. He described mentorship as a strategic investment in Ghana’s future, adding that partnerships with alumni could help improve learning outcomes.

Other honourees included Mfantsipim School, which received the Old Schools Alumni Legacy Boys’ School of the Year award.

Margins ID Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Moses Baiden, was recognised as Digital ID Technology Executive of the Year, while Kofikrom Pharmacy Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, received the Pharmaceuticals Executive of the Year award.

JL Properties Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr James Orleans-Lindsay, was honoured as Real Estate Development Executive of the Year.

Polyfer Blood Tonic, Jay Kay Industries & Investments Ltd and Latex Foam Students Foam Mattress also received awards in their respective brand categories.

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