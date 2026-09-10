Bawumia wishes PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy well ahead of NSMQ final

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has extended his best wishes to the three finalists competing in this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The finalists are Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School (PRESEC), St Augustine’s College (Augusco), and Accra Academy Senior High School.

In a Facebook post ahead of today’s grand finale, Dr Bawumia described the three schools as some of Ghana’s finest and encouraged them to give their best as they battle for the ultimate prize.

“Today, three of Ghana’s finest schools go head-to-head in the grand finale of the National Science & Maths Quiz: Presbyterian Boys’ Senior High School, St. Augustine’s College, and Accra Academy Senior High School.”

He wished the contestants well, stressing that their achievement in reaching the final already makes them champions in their own right.

“I wish you the very best as you compete for the ultimate prize. Whatever the outcome, you are all champions of Ghana’s future.”

Dr Bawumia ended his message by naming the three schools and wishing them success in the keenly anticipated contest.

“Good luck, PRESEC, Augusco and Accra Academy.”

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