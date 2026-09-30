Germany commits $132m to Ghana for skills development and training university – Pelpuo

The German government has committed $132 million to support skills development and workplace training for young people in Ghana, the Minister of State at the Presidency in charge of Special Presidential Initiatives, Dr Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo, has disclosed.

According to Dr Pelpuo, $82 million of the funding will support a programme to recruit young people who have already acquired skills and place them in workplaces where they can gain practical experience.

"I've had a very good discussion with the Germans, who I got so close with and travelled there and had meetings with a number of people. And we eventually agreed for them to send us an amount of money that can get us $132 million for training purposes," he said on JoyNews’ The Pulse.

He added that “We are using $82 million of that amount to make sure we recruit as many young people as possible who have already gotten some skills, put them in the areas of their capacity, get them to work.”

He said the government would provide monthly support for participants while they work with companies, allowing them to improve their skills without placing the financial burden on employers.

“We will pay him on a monthly basis to make sure that he improves his skill.”

Dr Pelpuo said participating companies could subsequently absorb trainees who prove to be valuable additions to their workforce.

He said those who are not absorbed would still gain additional experience and skills that could enable them to establish themselves independently.

The remaining $50 million, he said, would be used to establish a university dedicated to skills development.

“Part of the money, which is going to be the 50 million dollars, will be used to construct a university for skill development. For the first time, a skill development university in Ghana.”

Dr Pelpuo said the initiative forms part of efforts to bridge the gap between young people with technical skills and available employment opportunities.

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