Ghana at the heart of global PR excellence

There are moments in professional life when a personal achievement becomes something larger than the individual.

Friday, September 25, 2026, was one such moment for Ghana and Africa.

At the magnificent Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens, Greece, Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, President of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), delivered the opening and closing remarks at the 2026 IPRA Golden World Awards Gala. She also presented the awards to outstanding public relations practitioners and organisations from around the world.

The Golden World Awards featured submissions from about 50 countries, a fitting reflection of the global character of IPRA. Some 120 participants attended the Gala.

Beyond the trophies and photographs, the occasion carried a deeper significance. It reflected the growing contribution of African professionals to the international communications profession.

Communication, trust and humanity

In her message to the IPRA membership ahead of the Athens gathering, Ms. Cobbah described IPRA's return to the Greek capital as a celebration of the global PR community and of the power of communication to build trust, encourage collaboration and create meaningful impact. The theme, “Humanity in Harmony,” was particularly appropriate.

The value of Public Relations in our rapidly changing world cannot be overstated. Artificial intelligence is transforming the information environment. Misinformation and disinformation are challenging trust in the media. Climate change requires behaviour change and sustained public engagement.

Communication is not simply publicity.

It must build understanding.

It must create relationships.

It must help people navigate complexity.

And, above all, it must remain anchored in ethics and humanity.

That philosophy was reflected in the work recognised at the Athens Gala.

An African Grand Prix

The IPRA Grand Prix, the overall distinction for the entry judged to represent the highest standards of excellence in the competition, went to Nigeria's Image Merchants Promotion Limited (IMPR) for AI for Crisis Communication: From Study to Strategy.

The initiative addressed the growing challenges, including social unrest and even wars, associated with AI-driven misinformation, deepfakes and digital information disorder. It translated research into a practical, technology-savvy strategic communication response in a particular national context.

The achievement is another reminder of the depth of African expertise in contemporary public relations.

Ghanaian excellence recognised

Ghana's presence was further strengthened by the success of Strategic Communications Africa (Stratcomm Africa), the nation's premier communications agency, which won two 2026 Golden World Awards.

One of the award-winning initiatives, the Speakers Bureau Enablement Session, was developed for the Mastercard Foundation in Ghana. It used storytelling and public-speaking training to equip young people, including persons with disabilities, to articulate their experiences and represent their communities.

The other winning entry, “Ɛboapa – Ɔkyi Nam Pa” (meaning, the strength of your net determines your catch), was a community outreach for an international company. It used culturally relevant communication to support health screening and financial literacy in Ngalekyi, a community in Ghana's Western Region.

These examples, like other award-winning submissions, are instructive. They show that globally recognised PR excellence does not always have to originate in large markets or rely on enormous budgets. It can emerge from authentic stories, local knowledge, community participation and communication that responds to real human needs.

Ghana and Nigeria were, therefore, among the visible African stories emerging from Athens.

What this means for IPR Ghana and APRA

For the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR Ghana) and the African Public Relations Association (APRA), Esther Cobbah's leadership of IPRA provides an important opportunity to strengthen their contribution to the international profession. It also reinforces the importance of investing in professional standards, ethical practice, innovation, research, continuous learning and international collaboration.

Ghanaian and African PR practitioners should see the Athens experience not simply as a celebration of one successful leader or an excellent communication campaign. It should encourage us to ask ourselves:

• How can African narratives be developed and presented with greater confidence?

• How can communication contribute more effectively to development?

• How can our communication campaigns compete more consistently at global level?

• How can PR practitioners use emerging technologies responsibly while protecting trust and human dignity?

• How can the profession ensure that communication remains a force for inclusion, understanding and social progress?

These are questions that require collective action.

A proud moment, and a responsibility

The image of Esther Cobbah standing before an international audience in Athens is one that Ghana and Africa's PR community can rightly celebrate.

It also challenges us to take seriously our responsibility as PR professionals on the continent. It creates an opportunity to demonstrate that African perspectives belong in global professional conversations. It creates opportunities for young practitioners to see international leadership as attainable. And it challenges the profession to ensure that recognition is matched by service, integrity and impact.

The 2026 Athens Gala belongs not only to the award winners.

It belongs to every public relations practitioner who shows how communication can build bridges where misunderstanding creates divisions.

It belongs to the young African communications professional learning the craft.

It belongs to the African agency seeking to compete internationally.

It belongs to a profession whose basic aspiration is building trust.

IPRA celebrated excellence in Athens under the banner of “Humanity in Harmony.” Ghana and Africa's presence was a powerful reminder that our nation and our continent have much to contribute to the future of public relations.

From Accra to Athens, the message is clear: African professional excellence has a place on the global stage, and Ghana is helping to shape the conversation.

The writer is Chair of the International Relations Committee of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.