Makola and Abossey Okai named in crime index as fake goods trade grows

Makola and Abossey Okai have been named in the 2025 Organised Crime Index as places where fake goods are sold, with the report saying the trade is becoming a bigger problem in Ghana.

The index by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and the ENACT project scores Ghana’s trade in counterfeit goods at 5.5 out of 10. That is up 0.5 from the last edition.

“Counterfeit goods are commonly bought and sold in markets such as Makola, for textiles, and in Abossey Okai, which is known for car spare parts.”

The report indicated that most electrical products sold in Accra are estimated to be counterfeit and fail to meet safety standards.

Fake medicines are not left out.

“The illegal trade of counterfeit medicines has also been a long-standing issue.”

Many of these counterfeit goods, according to the report, are produced in Chinese factories and brought to West African countries such as Ghana through the Port of Tema.

Smuggling of tobacco and alcohol also got worse since the last edition, with illicit trade in excisable goods scoring 5.0, again up 0.5. The report says the country’s porous borders make widespread smuggling easier.

“The illicit trade in excisable goods in Ghana primarily involves tobacco and alcohol products. The country’s porous borders – especially with Togo and Burkina Faso – facilitate widespread smuggling, with the port of Lomé serving as a key transit hub.”

It adds that high excise taxes encourage smuggling and illegal production.

“High excise taxes encourage smuggling and illegal production, which is facilitated by organized groups and enabled by corruption within customs and law enforcement.”

Ghana ranked 68th out of 193 countries, 21st out of 54 African countries and 6th out of 15 in West Africa, with an overall criminality score of 5.77.

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