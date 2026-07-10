GoldBod joins national clean-up exercise, cleans Makola enclave

Management and staff of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), led by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Richard Nunekpeku, participated in the nationwide sanitation exercise launched by President John Dramani Mahama in response to the devastating June 29 floods.

The GoldBod team undertook a clean-up exercise around the organisation's headquarters and adjoining areas, demonstrating its support for the government's efforts to improve sanitation and reduce the risk of flooding in urban communities.

The exercise covered the precincts of the GoldBod Headquarters, the Ghana Library Authority, SIC Mall and sections of the Makola Market enclave, where participants cleared refuse and contributed to efforts to restore environmental cleanliness.

The clean-up formed part of the government's nationwide post-flood sanitation campaign aimed at desilting drains, improving waste management and encouraging greater public participation in keeping communities clean following the recent flooding that affected several parts of the country.

GoldBod said its participation reflects the institution's commitment to environmental sanitation, public health and national development, while reaffirming its support for initiatives that promote cleaner and safer communities.

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