Single-use plastic has contributed to flooding, circular economy expert backs EPA styrofoam ban

A circular economy expert has backed the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) decision to ban single-use polystyrene food containers, arguing that the move is necessary to address plastic pollution and reduce environmental challenges, including flooding.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of DercolBags Packaging Limited, Derrick Sarfo, said the ban should not be interpreted as a move against all plastic products, but rather against single-use materials that pose risks to public health and the environment.

Speaking on the eighth edition of the Loud and Green XSpaces hosted by JoyNews, Mr Sarfo said disposable plastics often end up in drains and water bodies, contributing to environmental degradation.

“EPA is not against plastics. EPA is against plastics that are harmful to our health, especially single-use plastics that are used once and not used anymore, but rather end up in our environment, polluting our marine lives, causing disaster in floods,” he said.

He explained that while plastic waste is not the only cause of flooding in Ghana, its contribution to blocked drainage systems cannot be ignored.

“I wouldn’t say single-use plastic is the sole cause of it, but it has contributed immensely to the choked drains that we have around, which often leads to floods,” he noted.

Mr Sarfo said recent flooding incidents across the country highlight the need for a change in how Ghanaians consume and dispose of plastic products.

According to him, discarded styrofoam containers and other single-use plastics accumulate in drains and waterways, restricting water flow during heavy rains and worsening the impact of floods.

He described the EPA’s planned ban as a necessary intervention that prioritises public health and environmental sustainability.

“It’s a good step and a good action by EPA to critically look at what are the causes of these floods and what are the causes of some of the illness and sickness in our environment and in our society,” he stated.

The circular economy advocate also argued that some everyday products eventually become environmental hazards after use, creating long-term consequences for communities.

“If you dig deep, you realise that some of these things that we use on an everyday basis are what sort of cause some of the diseases that we are dealing with. So one, health is a concern. That is the reason why I think EPA has moved,” he said.

Mr Sarfo rejected suggestions that Ghana’s planned ban is unusual, citing previous environmental policy decisions that encouraged industries to adopt safer alternatives.

He referenced changes within the cement industry, where manufacturers moved from certain plastic packaging materials to paper-based alternatives following regulatory interventions.

“This is not a new thing. It is essential, or it’s very important, that at this juncture we as a country look critically at the harm this kind of packaging is doing to our health and our environment,” he stated.

He said Ghana’s action could also provide lessons for other African countries seeking solutions to plastic pollution.

“It’s a policy in the right direction as a country, and one that most countries across Africa look up to,” he added.

The EPA is expected to implement the ban on single-use polystyrene food containers from January 1, 2027, as part of broader efforts to reduce plastic waste and promote sustainable environmental practices.

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