Edward Debrah writes: Ghana’s perennial flooding and waste management conundrum

Every year, when the rains come, some parts of Ghana flood. Roads become impassable, homes and businesses are damaged, livelihoods are disrupted, and, tragically, lives are sometimes lost.

Many people point to climate change or heavy rainfall as the main causes. While these certainly play a role, they do not tell the whole story. Much of the flooding we experience is the result of choices we make every day as individuals, communities and institutions.

The reality is that flooding in Ghana is as much a waste management problem as it is a weather problem.

Our Drains Have Become Waste Bins

Take a walk around many towns and cities, and the signs are not hard to miss. Plastic bags, food containers, bottles, old furniture, construction waste and all kinds of rubbish end up in drains, streams and open spaces.

When the rains come, these materials block the flow of water. Drains overflow, roads flood and entire communities are affected.

No drainage system, however well designed, can function properly if it is filled with waste.

Flooding Starts Long Before It Rains

Flooding does not begin when the first drop of rain falls. It starts months earlier.

It starts when waste is dumped into drains instead of being collected properly. It starts when communal bins overflow because they are not emptied on time. It starts when drains are left uncleared and when developments are allowed on waterways and flood-prone land.

By the time the heavy rains arrive, the conditions for flooding have already been created.

Laws Mean Little Without Enforcement

Ghana has environmental laws, sanitation by-laws and planning regulations. The issue is that existing laws are not always enforced consistently.

Illegal dumping continues because offenders often face no consequences. Buildings continue to appear on waterways because planning regulations are ignored or weakly enforced.

People are more likely to do the right thing when they know the rules will be applied fairly and consistently.

Enforcement should not be seen as punishment. It should be seen as protecting lives, property and the environment.

Localizing Waste Management

One solution that deserves greater attention is decentralizing waste management.

Every district and municipality understands its own challenges better than anyone else. Giving local authorities the resources, equipment and responsibility to manage waste effectively would allow solutions to be tailored to local needs.

Communities also need more accessible waste collection points, regular collections, better recycling facilities and stronger partnerships with the private sector.

Managing waste closer to where it is produced makes sense. It reduces illegal dumping, creates jobs and keeps neighborhoods cleaner.

Education As a Change Enabler

Infrastructure and enforcement alone will not solve this problem. People need to understand why proper waste disposal matters. Environmental education should not be limited to occasional clean-up campaigns. It should become part of everyday life at schools, workplaces, religious organisations, community groups and the media.

When people understand that the plastic bottle they throw into a drain today could contribute to flooding tomorrow, they are more likely to think twice before disposing of waste carelessly.

Prevention is More Efficient than Recovery

Every major flood leaves behind enormous costs. Roads need repairing. Homes must be rebuilt. Businesses lose income. Public services are stretched and families are left to recover from the damage. Preventing these losses is far less expensive than dealing with their aftermath.

Regular drain maintenance, reliable waste collection, better planning, public education and stronger enforcement are not optional extras. They are investments in safer and more resilient communities.

Citizen Involvement

This is not a challenge that government can solve on its own. Local authorities cannot do it alone.

Waste management companies cannot do it alone. Neither can environmental regulators.

Every household, every business, every school and every community has a role to play. The way we manage our waste today has a direct impact on the safety of our communities tomorrow.

A Call to Action

The annual conversation about flooding should not begin and end with the rainy season. It should continue throughout the year, focusing on prevention rather than reaction.

Government must strengthen enforcement and invest in resilient waste management systems. Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies must prioritize regular drain maintenance, effective waste collection and responsible land-use planning. Businesses must manage their waste responsibly, and every citizen must recognize that protecting the environment begins with individual actions.

Flooding is not inevitable. Much of it is preventable.

If we are serious about building safer, cleaner and more resilient communities, then we must stop treating waste management as a sanitation issue alone. It is a public health issue, an environmental issue, an economic issue and, ultimately, a national development issue.

The next time the rains come, let us not ask only how much rain fell. Let us also ask whether we did enough to prevent the damage before the first cloud appeared.

About the Author

Edward Debrah is a UK-based Chartered Environmentalist and an HSEQ Executive

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.