Mz Nana wins Best International Collaboration at Ghana Music Awards USA

Ghanaian gospel artiste Mz Nana has been honoured at the 2026 Ghana Music Awards USA, winning the Best International Collaboration award for her song “Ahoto (Comfort)”, featuring veteran gospel musician Obaapa Christy.

The award recognises the gospel collaboration, which has gained attention for its message of hope, faith and reassurance.

“Ahoto (Comfort)” faced competition from several other collaborations in the category, including “GhanaStar” by Real Kings featuring Kofi Jamar, “Wodo (Your Love)” by Gifty K featuring Piesie Esther, “Grace” by Dr Ama Kutin featuring Chisha, and “I Will Love You” by Enoch Boateng featuring Efe Grace.

Released on December 24, 2025, “Ahoto (Comfort)” is an inspirational worship song centred on finding hope, renewal and divine peace during difficult moments.

Mz Nana explained that Ahoto, which means “Comfort”, captures the central message of the song and its call for listeners to find reassurance through faith.

The collaboration also brings together two generations of Ghanaian gospel music, combining Mz Nana’s contemporary style with Obaapa Christy’s established presence in the genre.

The latest recognition adds to Mz Nana’s growing profile in Ghanaian gospel music. She was also nominated for Gospel Artiste of the Year, alongside Royal Mama, Dr Ama Kutin, Brother Ishmael, Cee Music, Millicent Yankey, HTSongz and Herty Corgie.

The 2026 Ghana Music Awards USA nominations were announced at The Octopus at Kumasi City Mall on April 30, 2026.

The awards featured 35 categories, with 24 dedicated to Ghanaian artistes based in the United States and 11 recognising artistes and achievements in Ghana.

Mz Nana’s victory further highlights the growing international exposure of Ghanaian gospel music and the potential of collaborations between emerging artistes and established voices to reach audiences beyond Ghana.

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