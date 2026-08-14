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Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra

Source: David Apinga  
  14 August 2026 10:53pm
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A Ghanaian national evacuated from South Africa as part of a government repatriation exercise has died shortly after arriving at the Accra International Airport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the deceased was among 50 Ghanaians who arrived in Ghana aboard an Air Tanzania flight at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026.

According to the Ministry, the passenger’s health condition began to deteriorate about 30 minutes before the aircraft touched down in Accra.

A medical emergency team stationed at the airport attended to the passenger immediately upon arrival and attempted to stabilise the condition.

However, the Ministry said all efforts to save the passenger proved unsuccessful, with doctors confirming the death at 6:55 p.m.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry said it was undertaking the necessary formalities to inform the deceased’s family.

It added that the remains had been deposited at the Police Hospital for autopsy.

The Ministry said it would provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the death after engaging formally with the bereaved family.

The deceased was part of a government-organised evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa, although the statement did not disclose the circumstances that necessitated the evacuation or the identity of the deceased.

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