Audio By Carbonatix
A Ghanaian national evacuated from South Africa as part of a government repatriation exercise has died shortly after arriving at the Accra International Airport.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the deceased was among 50 Ghanaians who arrived in Ghana aboard an Air Tanzania flight at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026.
According to the Ministry, the passenger’s health condition began to deteriorate about 30 minutes before the aircraft touched down in Accra.
A medical emergency team stationed at the airport attended to the passenger immediately upon arrival and attempted to stabilise the condition.
However, the Ministry said all efforts to save the passenger proved unsuccessful, with doctors confirming the death at 6:55 p.m.
In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry said it was undertaking the necessary formalities to inform the deceased’s family.
It added that the remains had been deposited at the Police Hospital for autopsy.
The Ministry said it would provide further information on the circumstances surrounding the death after engaging formally with the bereaved family.
The deceased was part of a government-organised evacuation of Ghanaians from South Africa, although the statement did not disclose the circumstances that necessitated the evacuation or the identity of the deceased.
Latest Stories
-
UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike
3 hours
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
4 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
6 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
8 hours
-
Gushegu MCE says slain Yiidana was targeted as police investigate killing of chief and son
8 hours
-
President Mahama reiterates commitment to link regional capitals with good roads
8 hours