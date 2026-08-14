TEWU gives government two weeks to address non-teaching staff grievances or face industrial action

The Teachers and Educational Workers’ Union (TEWU) of TUC (Ghana) has given government and education authorities a two-week ultimatum to address what it describes as persistent discrimination and poor working conditions affecting non-teaching staff across the education sector.

The Union said failure to resolve its eight key demands by the end of the two-week period could trigger industrial action.

In a statement issued on Friday, August 14, TEWU cited delayed remuneration, unfair labour practices, limited career progression, inadequate recognition and staff shortages among the concerns affecting its members.

“Despite the essential roles that non-teaching staff in educational institutions play, these workers continue to face discrimination, delayed payment of remuneration, unfair labour practices, inadequate recognition, limited career progression and poor working conditions,” the Union stated.

One of the Union's immediate concerns is the non-payment of outstanding overtime allowances owed to watchmen and security personnel within the Ghana Education Service (GES).

TEWU said the affected workers routinely work on weekends and public holidays to keep schools operating but have not received the compensation due to them.

It is demanding the immediate payment of all outstanding overtime allowances accrued over the years.

TEWU is also demanding the decoupling of ranks from positions within the GES to allow non-teaching staff to progress to their substantive ranks without being constrained by positional appointments.

The Union wants the Chief grade within the GES to be fully decoupled from positional appointments and treated as a substantive grade.

It argues that the move would address promotion bottlenecks and reduce stagnation among staff.

The Union is also demanding the immediate introduction and payment of responsibility allowances for Unit Heads who perform additional supervisory and administrative duties.

TEWU rejected claims that the allowances have already been consolidated into the basic salaries of the affected workers.

The Union is further demanding the full implementation of the negotiated Conditions of Service for non-teaching staff of the GES.

It specifically objected to any alteration of the agreed annual leave provisions that would worsen the conditions of its members.

“Any attempt by GES Management to alter the benefits in our Conditions of Service in a manner that worsens our working conditions will be resisted,” TEWU warned.

TEWU also wants government to provide adequate financial clearance for the recruitment of non-teaching personnel across educational institutions.

The Union said severe staff shortages have left existing workers overstretched, resulting in stressful working conditions.

It said some members have suffered serious health consequences and, in some cases, deaths, which it believes makes urgent recruitment necessary.

Another major demand concerns the 5% Operational Allowance for eligible Junior Staff of public and technical universities, the Ghana Library Authority and the Museums and Emoluments Board.

TEWU said the allowance was agreed under the relevant Conditions of Service and should have taken effect in February 2026.

It is demanding payment of the six months' arrears following what it described as a unilateral change in the implementation date from February to July 2026.

TEWU is also opposing moves to change its representation on the governing councils of universities and colleges of education.

The Union said some institutions, with the endorsement of the Education Ministry, are seeking to replace TEWU representation with separate “Junior Staff” and “Senior Staff” representation.

TEWU argues that such a move undermines its status as a recognised trade union representing different categories of workers.

The Union further alleged that the Minister of Education proceeded with changes relating to the University for Development Studies (UDS) Act despite a directive from President John Dramani Mahama to suspend such action.

TEWU's final demand is for an end to what it considers discrimination against non-teaching staff in areas including promotion, remuneration, annual leave, healthcare, welfare, professional development and access to opportunities.

The Union said non-teaching staff remain an essential part of the education system and should not be treated as secondary workers.

“Fairness must be mutual and must apply equally to all categories of workers within the education sector because we are partners in the field,” it stated.

The two-week notice takes effect from August 14 and has been directed at key stakeholders including the Minister of Finance, Minister of Education, the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), university managements and the Ghana Education Service.

TEWU said it had engaged the GES, GTEC and some university managements over the concerns but believes its grievances have not received adequate attention.

“Failure to address the above issues will compel members of TEWU to advise themselves accordingly,” the Union warned.

The statement leaves open the possibility of industrial action if the concerns are not addressed within the two-week period.

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