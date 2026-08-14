GSTS honours former Chief of Naval Staff Commodore Stephen Obimpeh at 117th Founders’ Day

The Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS), in collaboration with the GSTS Alumni Association, has honoured former Chief of Naval Staff, Commodore Stephen George Obimpeh (Rtd.), for his distinguished service to Ghana and contributions to leadership, public service, and national development.

Commodore Obimpeh, a member of the GSTS Class of 1961, was honoured during the 2026 GSTS Founders’ Day Distinguished Alumni Lecture and Awards, held at the GSTS Auditorium as part of activities marking the school's 117th anniversary.

The celebration was held under the theme, “GSTS @ 117: Developing Resilient Leaders Through Science, Technology and Character.”

The event was chaired by Gt. Prof. Anthony Simons, while Gt. Maj. Gen. Matthew K. Essien (Rtd.) delivered the keynote address, which highlighted leadership, resilience, and the importance of preparing young people with the character, knowledge, and technological capabilities required to thrive in an increasingly fast-changing world.

Commodore Obimpeh was honoured alongside three other distinguished alumni: Ing. Francis Wouland Tuyee ’54-H4, the first Mayor of Tema Municipality, who was honoured posthumously; Ing. Seth Ahiekpor ’69A-H1; and Prof. Yaw Duodu Yeboah ’69/’71-H2.

Speaking on behalf of the 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, Commodore Obimpeh expressed appreciation to the school and the GSTS Alumni Association for recognising their contributions to society.

“On behalf of my fellow 2026 GSTS Distinguished Alumni Award recipients, it is my singular honour and privilege to express our sincere appreciation for the warmth, generosity and dignity with which we have been celebrated today,” he said.

He commended the GSTS Alumni Association for sustaining a tradition that recognises service, leadership, and commitment to society, and encouraged current and future generations of Giants to remain committed to service.

“May we all be called to service. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great. Giants, Giants, I thank you,” he concluded.

A Distinguished Giant and National Servant

Commodore Stephen George Obimpeh, born at Vakpo in the Volta Region in 1941, attended the then Government Secondary Technical School, now GSTS, before joining the Ghana Military Academy and later training at the Britannia Royal Naval College in the United Kingdom.

He rose through the ranks of the Ghana Navy and became Chief of Naval Staff in 1979.

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Commodore Stephen George Obimpeh (Rtd.)

After retiring from military service, he continued serving Ghana in several capacities, including coordinating the repatriation of more than 1.2 million Ghanaians from Nigeria during Operation Exodus in 1983.

He later served as Member of Parliament for North Dayi, Chairman of Parliament's Finance Committee, and Minister of Health. He also chaired or served on several national institutions.

In recognition of his service to Ghana, Commodore Obimpeh was awarded the national honour of Companion of the Order of the Volta (CV) in 2016.

Despite his long career in national service, he has maintained close ties with GSTS and its Alumni Association through mentorship and alumni activities.

His recognition at the 2026 Distinguished Alumni Awards therefore celebrated not only his professional achievements and contribution to Ghana, but also his enduring commitment to his alma mater.

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