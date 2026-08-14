Overall unemployment decline shows government policies are working – Opare-Addo

Audio By Carbonatix
Youth Development Minister George Opare-Addo says the decline in Ghana’s overall unemployment rate is an indication that the government’s interventions are beginning to yield results.
He said recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service points to a general reduction in unemployment, suggesting that measures being implemented to create jobs and expand economic opportunities are having an impact.
“When the Ghana Statistical Service put out their figures, you see that unemployment has generally come down, and it means that our policies are working,” Mr Opare-Addo said.
He, however, noted that the decline in overall unemployment has not translated into a corresponding reduction in youth unemployment, which he attributed largely to Ghana’s growing young population.
“But you will also see that there is a small increase in youth unemployment, and the reason is that the youth bulge is big and that is where our population is growing,” he added.
Mr Opare-Addo said the government would continue to roll out targeted youth employment programmes to absorb more young people entering the labour market and ensure that the country’s growing youth population contributes meaningfully to economic development.
Latest Stories
-
The Polygamist’s creator says women see themselves reflected in her Netflix hit
3 hours
-
UEW Hospital suspends OPD services over GAUA strike
4 hours
-
Muzic Mensah selected for Boomplay’s inaugural ‘NEXT WAVE’ Programme
4 hours
-
Prime Insight to tackle legal vacation controversy and $1million AKSA bribery case
5 hours
-
Ghanaian evacuee from South Africa dies on arrival in Accra
5 hours
-
Suicide and the fight to stay alive
6 hours
-
POS Foundation raises alarm over student cohabitation, sexual harassment on university campuses
6 hours
-
Nandom NPP primary heats up as four candidates enter 2028 race
6 hours
-
Mangione admits killing healthcare CEO and pleads guilty to federal charges
7 hours
-
The Invite to The Odyssey: 12 of the best films of 2026 so far
7 hours
-
Ayra Starr on her secret relationship and teasing Stevie Wonder
7 hours
-
NPP Ashanti holds vigil in support of Wontumi as lawyers appeal conviction
7 hours
-
TCDA targets higher crop yields as farmers receive inputs
7 hours
-
Kofi Amoako Attah inducted into 11th Corporate Ghana Hall of Fame
7 hours
-
Newsfile to discuss AKSA energy deal, legal vacation and GoldBod losses
8 hours