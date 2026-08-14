Overall unemployment decline shows government policies are working – Opare-Addo

Youth Development Minister George Opare-Addo

Youth Development Minister George Opare-Addo says the decline in Ghana’s overall unemployment rate is an indication that the government’s interventions are beginning to yield results.

He said recent data released by the Ghana Statistical Service points to a general reduction in unemployment, suggesting that measures being implemented to create jobs and expand economic opportunities are having an impact.

“When the Ghana Statistical Service put out their figures, you see that unemployment has generally come down, and it means that our policies are working,” Mr Opare-Addo said.

He, however, noted that the decline in overall unemployment has not translated into a corresponding reduction in youth unemployment, which he attributed largely to Ghana’s growing young population.

“But you will also see that there is a small increase in youth unemployment, and the reason is that the youth bulge is big and that is where our population is growing,” he added.

Mr Opare-Addo said the government would continue to roll out targeted youth employment programmes to absorb more young people entering the labour market and ensure that the country’s growing youth population contributes meaningfully to economic development.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.