Mahama summons TDC, TMA officials over Community 1 Site 3 dispute

President John Dramani Mahama has summoned key officials of the Tema Development Company (TDC) and the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) to a meeting to resolve a dispute over an ongoing development project at Community One Site Three in Tema.

The meeting, scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Monday, August 17, will involve TDC Managing Director Courage Nunekpeku, Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive Ebi Bright, the Minister for Local Government and the Minister for Works, Housing and Water Resources.

The President’s intervention follows a disagreement between the TDC and the TMA over an infilling and development project being undertaken at the site.

The Assembly has ordered TDC to suspend the works, insisting that the project is proceeding without the necessary permit.

The TMA has also raised concerns over complaints from residents about activities at the project site.

These include the alleged felling of about 50 trees, demolition of structures, encroachment on playgrounds and green belts, as well as the obstruction of access routes.

The directive for the meeting was issued on Friday, August 14, at the President’s instruction. The engagement is expected to allow the parties to explain their positions, address the concerns raised and find a resolution to the dispute.

The meeting will also seek to determine how the project should proceed while addressing concerns over the protection and use of public spaces within the Community One Site Three area

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