Photos: Mahama donates items to Zuarungu Health Centre to support Free Primary Healthcare

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to fully embrace the Free Primary Healthcare programme, particularly the home-visit component aimed at bringing essential healthcare services directly to households.

He made the call on Thursday, August 13, when he addressed a Free Primary Healthcare durbar at the Zuarungu Health Centre in the Upper East Region as part of his #ResettingGhana Tour.

President Mahama described the home visits as a key component of the programme, explaining that community health nurses and volunteers would visit households to conduct basic health screenings, including checks for hypertension and diabetes.

He said the visits would also help health workers identify pregnant women, newborns, and other people who may require further medical attention and referrals.

The President urged residents to welcome health workers into their homes and follow up on referrals, stressing the importance of early detection in preventing health conditions from developing into serious complications.

At the durbar, President Mahama also donated items to support the implementation of the Free Primary Healthcare programme and strengthen the delivery of healthcare services within communities.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring that access to quality healthcare is not determined by where a person lives.

Below are some photos:

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