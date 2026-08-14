Africa

Chad’s president pardons main rival and opposition leader in jail

Source: Reuters  
  14 August 2026 12:52pm
Chadian President President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno says it is a matter of pride and dignity
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Chad's presidency said in a statement that President Mahamat Idriss Déby has ​pardoned his main rival and opposition leader ‌Success Masra, who has been in jail for more than a year for inciting violence and ​complicity to murder.

  • Masra, a former prime ​minister, was sentenced to 20 years and ⁠fined 1 billion CFA francs ($1.77 million) last year ​in a trial that was criticised by ​human rights activists as politically motivated.
  • Masra will be released in the coming days, the statement said, after the ​presidency agreed to a request for ​a pardon submitted by his attorneys.
  • Masra was internationally recognised ‌as ⁠the most vocal figure in the opposition. He will be freed along with eight other political figures, the statement said.
  • "These nine individuals ​will be ​released as ⁠soon as the Ministry of Justice makes the necessary arrangements in ​the coming hours and days," the ​presidency ⁠said.
  • "They have been pardoned by the Head of State. However, the pardon does not waive ⁠the ​civil penalties, which remain enforceable."

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