Chad’s president pardons main rival and opposition leader in jail

Chadian President President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno says it is a matter of pride and dignity

Chad's presidency said in a statement that President Mahamat Idriss Déby has ​pardoned his main rival and opposition leader ‌Success Masra, who has been in jail for more than a year for inciting violence and ​complicity to murder.

Masra, a former prime ​minister, was sentenced to 20 years and ⁠fined 1 billion CFA francs ($1.77 million) last year ​in a trial that was criticised by ​human rights activists as politically motivated.

Masra will be released in the coming days, the statement said, after the ​presidency agreed to a request for ​a pardon submitted by his attorneys.

Masra was internationally recognised ‌as ⁠the most vocal figure in the opposition. He will be freed along with eight other political figures, the statement said.

"These nine individuals ​will be ​released as ⁠soon as the Ministry of Justice makes the necessary arrangements in ​the coming hours and days," the ​presidency ⁠said.

"They have been pardoned by the Head of State. However, the pardon does not waive ⁠the ​civil penalties, which remain enforceable."

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.